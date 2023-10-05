Saturday flu shot clinics for Veterans, military retirees, and military families

The Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center is offering free flu vaccinations Saturdays in October at the North Chicago, Ill. campus and Lovell FHCC’s three community based outpatient clinics (CBOCs).

The North Chicago campus walk-in flu shot clinic is available to active duty military families, military retirees and Veterans who are enrolled for care with VA. The CBOCs are open to Veterans.

Veterans enrolled for care at Lovell FHCC or at another VA medical center qualify for free flu shots. Veterans not already enrolled are encouraged to register for care at the FHCC prior to coming in for Saturday flu shot clinics. To enroll, go to our website and fill out an Application for Health Care Benefits, which can be submitted electronically, mailed or brought to the FHCC in person. For questions, contact the eligibility office at 224-610-3747.

All patients also may get their flu shots during their regular primary care and specialty appointments at Lovell FHCC facilities.

Veterans may choose to get their flu shots at local pharmacies (in the VA network), and then have the immunization information transferred directly to Lovell FHCC. Please click on the link to find a VA location or in-network community care provider.

Department of Defense beneficiaries, too, may get their flu shots in the community at participating pharmacies. To search online by zip code, go to https://militaryrx.express-scripts.com/find-pharmacy.

North Chicago walk-in flu shot clinics

WHEN: 8 a.m.–noon, Saturday, Oct. 14, 21 and 28.

WHERE:

Building 133CA (Primary Care) and Building 133EF (Immunization Clinic)

Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center

3001 Green Bay Road

North Chicago, IL 60064

Get directions on Google Maps

Parking is available in the parking garage. Enter at the valet parking entrance to the Ambulatory Care Center (Bldg. 133EF).

WHO: Active duty military families, military retirees, and eligible Veterans.

Active duty personnel are encouraged to get their vaccinations with their commands for proper tracking and command compliance.

Kenosha by appointment flu shot clinic

WHEN: 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Oct. 14. Appointments are also available 8-11:45 a.m. on Fridays.

WHERE:

Kenosha Community Based Outpatient Clinic

8207 22nd Avenue

Kenosha, WI 53143

Get directions on Google Maps

WHO: Eligible Veterans.

Call 262-653-9286 to schedule.

McHenry by appointment flu shot clinic

WHEN: 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Oct. 21. Appointments are also available 9 a.m.-12 p.m. & 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

WHERE:

McHenry Community Based Outpatient Clinic

3715 Municipal Drive

McHenry, IL 60050

Get directions on Google Maps



WHO: Eligible Veterans.

Call 815-759-2306 to schedule.

Evanston walk-ins accepted, appointments encouraged flu shot clinic

WHEN: 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Oct. 21. Appointments are also available 1-2:30 p.m. Mondays; 8-11 a.m. and 1-2:20 p.m. Thursdays.

WHERE:

Evanston Community Based Outpatient Clinic

1942 Dempster Street

Evanston, IL 60202

Get directions on Google Maps



WHO: Eligible Veterans.

Call 847-869-6315 to schedule.