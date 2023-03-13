Skip to Content
Register for care

Register to get care at one of our Lovell Federal health care - VA facilities. Not yet enrolled in VA health care? We can help you apply in person or get started online.

Patient registration (admissions)

Whether you moved and need to change your medical center or need a primary care provider in the area, we can help. Call us or visit one of our patient registration offices to get started.

Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center

3001 Greenbay Road North Chicago, IL 60064-3048

Eligibility office

Bldg. 133CA 1st floor

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed

Phone

224-610-3747

Not yet enrolled in VA health care?

You need to be enrolled in VA health care before you can make appointments and receive care with us.

Learn about VA health care benefits and eligibility 

Apply online, by phone, or by mail

We’ll walk you through how to get started. You can apply at your own pace, and save your application and go back to it when it’s convenient for you.

Apply in person

We can help answer any questions you may have. We can also accept your completed application at our patient registration office for processing.

Fill out an Application for Health Care Benefits (VA Form 10-10EZ). Bring your completed application to one of our patient registration offices.

What to bring with your health care application 
To get a faster decision on your application, bring these documents and information with you:

  • Copies of your DD214 or other discharge documents
  • Copies of any VA disability award letters you may have
  • Your income information from the previous calendar year, if you have a 0% VA disability rating or if you’re a non-service-connected Veteran
  • Copies of your current ID cards for any other types of health coverage you may have (like Medicare, Medicaid, Tricare, or private health insurance)

Download VA Form 10-10 EZ

  • VA health care copay rates

    Review copay rates for outpatient care, hospital stays, medications, and other health services.

  • Financial hardship assistance

    If you’re struggling to pay your copays, learn how to request a repayment plan, debt relief, or copay exemption.

  • Dispute your VA copay charges

    Find out how to file a dispute If you disagree with the charges or amounts on your bill. Find out how to file a dispute If you disagree with the charges or amounts on your bill.

  • Change your address on file with VA

    Update your address and other information in your VA.gov profile. This will update your information across several VA benefits and services.

