Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM)

Once the Lovell FHCC site goes “live” with the federal EHR system, Veterans with a My HealtheVet account will move to a new patient portal, called My VA Health, to manage their VA health care online.

If you experience issues after the move to the new portal, need help or cannot find the information you are looking for, please call our My VA Health Support Line at 888-444-6982 or 888-444-MYVA. Customer service representatives are standing by to help.

My VA Health Patient Portal