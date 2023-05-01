Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits
You are viewing this page as a TRICARE beneficiary. View this page as a VA beneficiary

Captain James A. Lovell Federal health care - TRICARE Center

Our hospital provides primary care and specialty health services, including mental health care, women’s health services, treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), foot care (podiatry), vision care (optometry, ophthalmology, and cataract surgery), orthopedics, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center at the Great Lakes Naval Station in North Chicago.

Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Address

3001 Greenbay Road
North Chicago, IL 60064-3048

Phone numbers

Main phone: 847-688-1900
Mental health care: 224-610-3744

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 24/7
  • Tue: 24/7
  • Wed: 24/7
  • Thu: 24/7
  • Fri: 24/7
  • Sat: 24/7
  • Sun: 24/7
Lovell Federal Healthcare Center

Visit this page to help you get around the campus.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability:  Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

The Lovell FHCC Courtesy Shuttle regularly transports riders from the Metra to locations through out the Lovell FHCC campus.  The shuttle also runs on a regular schedule to different buildings through out FHCC West Campus. Click here to see the shuttle schedule.

Location

Bldg. 37

Contact Number

224-610-3502

Hours of Operation

7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Visitors are welcome to purchase food and meals at our Canteen Service cafeteria, which is located on the ground floor of building 133CA. We offer hot and cold entrees, beverages and desserts. Vending machines are available for your convenience 24 hours a day.

Learn more about our cafeteria and retail services.

Addiction and substance use care

We can help you overcome substance use problems from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We match our services—like counseling, group therapy or medication—to your specific needs.

Contact information

Bldg. 131
Hours
  • Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Phone
224-610-5998
Provides three levels of addiction treatment – residential, outpatient and aftercare – based upon the clinical and psychosocial needs of veterans with substance use disorders.

Learn more about our Substance Abuse Treatment Program (SARP).

Advice nurse

Talk with an advice nurse if you have questions about your care or for help in deciding whether you need an urgent or routine appointment.

Contact information

Hours
  • Mon. 24/7
  • Tue. 24/7
  • Wed. 24/7
  • Thu. 24/7
  • Fri. 24/7
  • Sat. 24/7
  • Sun. 24/7
TRICARE DoD Nurse Advice Line
800-874-2273x 1
The registered nurses on our Nurse Advice Line provide you and your family with helpful medical advice and free, confidential answers to many of your health care questions. Call anytime. We’re here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In addition, our nurses can:

  • Help you manage many of your basic health care needs
  • Answer questions about your current medications or medical condition
  • Discuss your health care concerns and help you decide the best way to handle them
  • Offer improved access to VA services

Audiology and speech

Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions, swallowing conditions
We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing, speech or balance. These include hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing the ears) and dizziness—also speech, language, voice or swallowing disorders.

Contact information

Hours
  • Mon. 24/7
  • Tue. 24/7
  • Wed. 24/7
  • Thu. 24/7
  • Fri. 24/7
  • Sat. 24/7
  • Sun. 24/7
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:

  • Hearing and balance evaluations
  • Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
  • Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
  • Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
  • Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)

Learn more about our audiology and speech services.

Blind and low vision rehabilitation

Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke and injury-related vision loss
We offer advanced vision care and blind rehabilitation services to help you live independently. These may include vision-enhancing devices and technology as well as visual skills and related training.

Contact information

Bldg. 133EF Basement, Rm. BF 344
Hours
  • Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Phone
224-610-7168
Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include:

  • Comprehensive eye exams
  • Visual skills assessments
  • Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
  • Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss

 

COVID-19 vaccines

Common conditions: coronavirus, COVID-19
We offer COVID-19 vaccines to TRICARE enrollees and DoD employees.

Contact information

Hours
  • Mon. 24/7
  • Tue. 24/7
  • Wed. 24/7
  • Thu. 24/7
  • Fri. 24/7
  • Sat. 24/7
  • Sun. 24/7
Click on this link for information about COVID-19 vaccines and testing at Lovell FHCC for active-duty service members, TRICARE beneficiaries, and staff. Site includes information on Lovell FHCC's:

  • Visitor policy
  • Mask policy
  • COVID-19 testing 
  • COVID-19 vaccine appointments
  • Boosters

 

Cardiology

Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure.

Contact information

Heart Station
Bldg 133EF 2nd Level
Hours
  • Mon. 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Tue. 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Wed. Closed
  • Thu. 8:20 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Fri. 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Consult Clinic
Bldg 133EF 2nd Level
Hours
  • Mon. Closed
  • Tue. Closed
  • Wed. 8:20 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Thu. 8:20 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Fri. Closed
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Cardio SME
Bldg 133EF 2nd Level
Hours
  • Mon. Closed
  • Tue. 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Thu. 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri. Closed
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
The Cardiology Section provides full service Cardiology services including consultative and continuing medical evaluations, compensation and pension evaluations, and performing procedures to include electrocardiograms,  cardiac echo sonography, ambulatory blood pressure, 24 hours to 30 days cardiac arrhythmia monitors,  24 hours blood pressure monitoring, and cardiac stress testing to include cardiac stress test with and without imaging modalities.

Dental/oral surgery

Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
We offer dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays, and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canals, restorations, and dentures.

Contact information

Bldg. 133EF Ground floor
Hours
  • Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Phone
224-610-3749
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:

  • Routine exams and teeth cleaning
  • Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
  • Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
  • Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
  • Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
  • Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness

 

Dermatology

Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers
Our dermatologists offer expert treatment for a range of conditions that affect your skin, hair and nails—from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer. We also offer skin cancer screening and education.

Contact information

Bldg. 133EF Basement
Hours
  • Mon. 8 - 11 a.m. 1 - 3:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8 - 11 a.m. 1 - 3:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8 - 11 a.m. 1 - 3:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8 - 11 a.m. 1 - 3:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8 - 11 a.m. 1 - 3:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
No clinic Thursday afternoons
Phone
224-610-7042
The Dermatology Section provides full service dermatologic care to categories of adult beneficiaries.  Procedures performed include excisions of skin lesions, cutaneous biopsies, laser and light therapy. 

Emergency care

In an emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest VA or non-VA emergency room. We provide immediate treatment for serious, life-threatening health emergencies such as severe chest pain, seizures, heavy uncontrollable bleeding or moderate to severe burns.

Contact information

Bldg. 133 1st floor
Hours
  • Mon. 24/7
  • Tue. 24/7
  • Wed. 24/7
  • Thu. 24/7
  • Fri. 24/7
  • Sat. 24/7
  • Sun. 24/7
Phone
224-610-5505
The Emergency Department is a Level IV Emergency Service which provides medical services by emergency medicine specialists on a 24/7/365 basis to VA, Active Duty and retired DOD personnel and their dependents.  The Scope of Care includes pediatric through geriatric populations.

Endocrinology

Common conditions: diabetes, thyroid and parathyroid conditions, endocrine conditions
We provide caring, expert treatment for diabetes and disorders of the endocrine, hormonal, glandular and metabolic systems.

Contact information

Bldg. 133EF Basement
Hours
  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Walk-ins all day
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Phone
224-610-7002
Phone
224-610-7003
The Endocrine Section provides a full range of Endocrine care including Diabetes, bone health and other hormonal issues.  The Division provides Special Diabetes Education including insulin pump and continuous glucose monitoring training programs. It provides expertise regarding hormonal issues specific to Women Active Duty DOD members and female veterans.  It serves as referral source for VA/DOD Autonomic Neuropathic Disorders. It provides fine needle aspiration biopsies of the thyroid and management of thyroid disorders.

Family practice

We offer comprehensive health care, including immunizations, that puts you and your family at the center. Our team is compassionate, efficient, and professional.

Contact information

Bldg. 133EF 1st floor
Hours
  • Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat. 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. By appointment only
  • Sun. Closed
Central appointment line
800-941-4501
Patient registration
224-610-1463
DEERS
800-538-9552
TRICARE
800-444-5445
Our mission is to provide TRICARE beneficiaries with high-quality, comprehensive, patient-centered healthcare in an empathetic, efficient and professional manner.

Learn more about our family practice services.

Gastroenterology

Common conditions: reflux, GERD, Barrett's esophagus, endoscopy, colonoscopy
Our gastrointestinal (GI) specialists offer screening and treatment for conditions affecting your GI tract, gallbladder, liver and pancreas—like reflux, Crohn’s disease, hepatitis and pancreatitis.

Contact information

Bldg. 133 3rd floor
Hours
  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Phone
224-610-5537
The Gastroenterology Section provides full GI service including diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy; EGDs, colonoscopies, and ERCPs.  A comprehensive outpatient colo-rectal cancer screening program is conducted.  A new Hepatitis C treatment has been approved and is enrolling patients.  With the opening of the new GI Clinic video capsule endoscopy (VCE), esophageal manometry and 24 pH monitoring will be offered.  Clinic expansion includes plans to introduce ano-rectal manometry and endoscopic ultrasound (EUS).

Gynecology

Our specialists offer reproductive health care services, including contraception, pregnancy care, and fertility treatment.

Contact information

Bldg. 133EF 1st floor
Hours
  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Phone
224-610-7614
The Gynecology Clinic consists of three Gynecologists and one Women's Health Nurse Practitioner. A referral is required to be seen in the Gynecology Clinic, except for routine well woman care. The Gynecology Clinic serves veterans, active duty service members, dependents, and retirees.

Learn more about our gynecology services.

Hematology/oncology

If you have a diagnosis of anemia, lymphoma, leukemia or another blood cancer or disorder, we support you with expert care and treatment.

Contact information

Bldg. 133 3rd floor
Hours
  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Phone
224-610-5447
The Hematology/Oncology Section provides consultative services to all beneficiary categories for wide variety of conditions.  Services provided include Oral and IV chemotherapy to cancer patients, iron infusion therapy for primary care patients and immunosuppressive therapy in support of the Rheumatology, GI and Neurology Sections.  Procedures performed include bone marrow aspiration and biopsy for diagnostic hematology and oncology diseases.

Infectious disease

If you have an infection, we can help evaluate and treat it. We can help with hepatitis, HIV/AIDS, and tuberculosis.

Contact information

Bldg. 133EF Basement
Hours
  • Mon. Closed
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
  • Wed. Closed
  • Thu. Closed
  • Fri. Closed
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Phone
224-610-7002
Phone
224-610-7003
The Infectious Disease (ID) Section provides in-patient and outpatient services for a wide variety of clinical Conditions. In-patient consults are seen by ID team members through their in-hospital stay, discharge and until completion of until antimicrobial treatment if continued after discharge. HIV-infected patients constitute the majority of patients seen in the out-patient clinic. Infection Control (IC) is championed by ID Division. The IC team is responsible for health safety of the patients and their families, healthcare workers, visitors, and volunteers as well as the cleanliness of air, water, and the inanimate environment. High risk infections, multi-drug-resistant organisms, and emerging pathogens are continuously and closely monitored.

 

Internal medicine

Your internal medicine physician (internist) guides your care and connects you with the treatments and services you need.

Contact information

Bldg. 133EF 1st floor
Hours
  • Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Central Appointment Line
800-941-4501
TRICARE Nurse Advice Line
800-874-2273
TRICARE
800-444-5445
DEERS
800-538-9552
Main Line
847-688-1900
Welcome to the Captain James A Lovell Federal Health Care Center’s Internal Medicine Clinic.  Our mission is to provide high-quality, comprehensive, patient-centered healthcare to TRICARE beneficiaries ages 18 years and older in an empathetic, efficient and professional manner. We offer:

  • Health guidance for patients with appropriate anticipatory guidance, prevention (i.e. immunization), and screening measures
  • Assessment, diagnosis and management of acute and chronic conditions
  • Healthy lifestyle promotion for our patients and their families by educating on nutrition and exercise
  • After-hours care through 24/7 availability of providers by phone to ensure maximum accessibility

Learn more about our internal medicine services.

Intimate partner violence support

If you feel that you or a loved one are in or may be in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.

Contact information

Hours
  • Mon. 24/7
  • Tue. 24/7
  • Wed. 24/7
  • Thu. 24/7
  • Fri. 24/7
  • Sat. 24/7
  • Sun. 24/7
IPVAP Coordinator
224-610-5788
Intimate partner violence (IPV) is when a current or former intimate partner (like a boyfriend, girlfriend, or spouse) stalks, harms, or threatens to harm their partner. Intimate partner violence can be emotional, physical, or sexual. It can also lead to short-term and long-term health problems, and a wide range of mental health issues. If you or someone you know is in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help. We offer:

  • Intimate partner violence care coordinators
  • Links to community-based support groups, and advocacy and legal services
  • Referrals to and coordination with other treatment providers
  • Connection to domestic violence shelters
  • Services for Veterans who are homeless
  • Interventions for patients who use violence in their intimate relationships

Learn more about intimate partner violence.

Mental health care

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we can help. We offer counseling and other support.

Contact information

Bldg. 133EF Third floor
Hours
  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Some Saturday appointments are available, please call for details.
Mental health clinic phone
224-610-3744
If you qualify for VA health care, you can get high-quality mental health services as part of your benefits. You may also be able to get care for certain mental health problems even if you don't have VA health care.

The Mental Health Clinic provides comprehensive mental health services for Veterans, active duty military members and their dependents, or TRICARE beneficiaries diagnosed with a broad range of behavioral and mental health disorders.

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator.

Military sexual trauma care

Military sexual trauma can happen to both genders. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service—no matter when you served—we provide counseling and treatment.

Contact information

Hours
  • Mon. 24/7
  • Tue. 24/7
  • Wed. 24/7
  • Thu. 24/7
  • Fri. 24/7
  • Sat. 24/7
  • Sun. 24/7
Lovell FHCC military sexual trauma (MST) coordinator
224-610-5843
We offer care for military sexual trauma at our facility. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:

  • Counseling
  • Psychiatric care
  • Walk-in care

Learn more about military sexual trauma

Nephrology

Common conditions: Dialysis, kidney disease, high blood pressure, hypertension
Our specialists offer you advanced care for kidney-related diseases like chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure and fluid and electrolyte problems. We also provide dialysis and related support.

Contact information

Bldg. 133EF Room BE 201, Basement
Hours
  • Mon. Closed
  • Tue. Closed
  • Wed. Closed
  • Thu. Closed
  • Fri. Closed
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Mondays, Thursdays, and Friday afternoons and Wednesday mornings
Phone
224-610-7003
The Nephrology Section provides evaluation and treatment of patients with acute and chronic kidney diseases.  These include kidney stone diseases, disorders of fluid and electrolytes and difficult to manage and complicated renal hypertension.  They provide oversight of in-patients requiring Hemodialysis.

 

Neurology

Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache motor neuron and movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke
Our specialists evaluate and treat conditions and diseases of the brain, spine, and nervous system, including headache, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and other conditions.

Contact information

Bldg. 133EF 2nd level
Hours
  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Phone
224-610-8141
Phone
224-610-8143
The Neurology Section sees all patients with or suspected to have central or peripheral nerve disease as well as muscular conditions.  It performs EMG’s, EEG’s and LP’s as indicated and also has a neurologist trained in injection therapy as part of pain management to include the use of Botox. The Neurology Section provides care to all adult DoD and VA beneficiaries.

 

Nutrition, food, and dietary care

Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.

Contact information

Internal medicine
Building 133EF 1st floor, Room 1F-221
Hours
  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Nutrition clinic for DoD (Active Duty, Reservists, Tricare)
224-610-7718
Pediatric nutrition clinic
Bldg. 133EF 1st floor, Room 1E-314
Hours
  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Pediatric nutrition clinic
847-636-3786
Mental health clinic
Bldg. 133EF 3rd floor
Hours
  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Nutrition clinic for mental health, primary care, and residential rehabilitation treatment program
224-610-5840
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. We provides Room Service and Enhanced Dining seven days a week to all residents, inpatients and lodgers. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:

  • Cardiovascular and heart health
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
  • Eating disorders and digestive health
  • Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
  • Weight management

 

Ophthalmology

Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease
Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

Contact information

Bldg. 133EF Basement
Hours
  • Mon. 7:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 7:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Phone
224-610-5440
Ophthalmology is the medical and surgical specialty involving the eyes and ocular structures. Our focus is to restore and preserve visual health. Our service is made up of eye physicians and surgeons, a registered nurse who serves as our surgical coordinator, health technicians, and administrative staff.

Learn more about our ophthalmology services here.

Optometry

Common conditions: vision exams, prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses
Our optometrists offer you routine eye exams, preventive vision testing and treatment for conditions like glaucoma. We also provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices.

Contact information

Optometry clinic
Bldg. 133EF
Hours
  • Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Optometry clinic
224-610-7155
The West Campus Optometry Clinic provides primary eye care services. Equipped with the latest ophthalmic instruments, our clinic provides comprehensive, compassionate, patient-centered care to all ages of eligible patients. The department is a leader in clinical research, focused on the advancement of vision and ocular health of all beneficiaries.

 

Orthopedics

Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon and ligament repair, joint replacement
Our orthopedists offer advanced care and treatment for issues related to muscles, bones and joints, including arthritis, disorders of the muscles and bones, tendon and ligament repair and joint replacement.

Contact information

Bldg. 133EF Basement
Hours
  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Phone
224-610-7069
Phone
224-610-7035
We use surgical and nonsurgical means to treat illnesses and disorders of the musculoskeletal system, which includes your bones, muscles, joints, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissue. We treat conditions like:

  • Musculoskeletal trauma
  • Degenerative illnesses
  • Sports injuries

 

Otolaryngology

Common conditions: balance issues, sinusitis, difficulty swallowing, obstructive sleep apnea, head and neck tumors
If you have problems that affect your ears, sinuses, adenoids, tonsils, and thyroid, we can help with our full range of care.

Contact information

Bldg. 133EF
Hours
  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Phone
224-610-8053
Phone
224-610-8054
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of ear, nose, and throat conditions, like:

  • Nasal and sinus problems
  • Obstructive sleep apnea
  • Throat, lymph node, thyroid, and parathyroid tumors and other conditions
  • Voice and swallowing disorders

 

PTSD care

If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.

Contact information

Hours
  • Mon. 24/7
  • Tue. 24/7
  • Wed. 24/7
  • Thu. 24/7
  • Fri. 24/7
  • Sat. 24/7
  • Sun. 24/7
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. It’s normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. If symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. We can help you with effective treatments and support services, like:

  • Psychiatric and psychological counseling
  • Services for Veterans who are homeless
  • Treatment for addictive disorders
  • Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)

Learn more about PTSD

Patient advocates

Please contact our patient advocates if you have any compliments, complaints, or concerns.

Contact information

Hours
  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Phone
224-610-7505
Would you like to tell us about a great interaction with your health care provider?  Or do you have a specific concern about how your care was provided and need assistance with resolving the problem?  Our Patient Advocate Program helps ensure that your health care experience here at Lovell FHCC meets your expectations. Our highly skilled Patient Advocates can assist you by working with any department on your behalf to ensure that your concern is addressed in a timely manner.

Learn more and connect with a patient advocate.

Pediatrics

We provide high-quality, comprehensive, and family-centered health care. We offer immunizations and other health care to military-dependent children from when they're born to when they turn 18.

Contact information

Pediatric clinic
Bldg. 133EF 1st floor
Hours
  • Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat. 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. By appointment only
  • Sun. Closed
Appointment line
800-444-5445
Our mission is to provide high-quality, comprehensive, and family-centered healthcare to military-dependent children from infancy to 18 years of age in an empathetic, efficient and professional manner.

Learn more about our pediatric services.

Pharmacy

Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill TRICARE prescriptions online, by phone, or by mail.

Contact information

Outpatient Pharmacy
Bldg. 133EF, Ambulatory Care Center 1st floor
Hours
  • Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Sat. 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Sun. Closed
Outpatient Pharmacy
224-610-7600
Burkey Mall Pharmacy
Bldg. 3452 (Corner of Green Bay Rd. and Buckley Rd.)
Hours
  • Mon. 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Closed from 2 - 2:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Closed from 2 - 2:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Closed from 2 - 2:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Closed from 2 - 2:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Closed from 2 - 2:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Last ticket for service will be issued at 5:15 p.m.
Burkey Mall Pharmacy
847-688-2772
Prescriptions written by Lovell FHCC providers can be filled through the Lovell FHCC Pharmacy.

The Lovell FHCC has an approved list of medications (also known as a formulary) that meets the medical needs of our patients. When available, the Lovell FHCC is mandated to use generic drugs. Medications not on the formulary list are called non-formulary drugs.

Depending upon the situation and immediacy, there are several methods to best meet our patients’ pharmaceutical needs. These options should be discussed with the provider during the visit.

Learn more about our pharmacy

Physical medicine and rehabilitation

Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries
If you’re living with a traumatic brain injury, amputation or other disability, our specialists offer support to help you improve your independence and quality of life, manage pain and stay healthy.

Contact information

Clinic
Bldg. 133CA
Hours
  • Mon. 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Clinic
224-610-3745
Gym
Bldg. 132
Hours
  • Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Gym
224-610-4184
Pool
Bldg. 132
Hours
  • Mon. Closed
  • Tue. Closed
  • Wed. Closed
  • Thu. Closed
  • Fri. Closed
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Currently closed for maintenance.
Pool
224-610-4183
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation is a branch of medicine which aims to enhance and restore functional ability and quality of life to those with physical impairments and disabilities.

Learn more about our physical medicine and rehabilitation services.

Podiatry

Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin and nail conditions

Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.

Contact information

133EF Basement
Hours
  • Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Phone
224-610-7036
Phone
224-610-7098
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:

  • Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
  • Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
  • Injections to reduce pain and swelling
  • Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
  • Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
  • Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)

 

Pulmonary medicine

Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems

Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.

Contact information

Bldg. 133EF 2nd floor
Hours
  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Pulmonology front desk
224-610-8279
Pulmonology Nurse
224-610-8280
Sleep lab
Hours
  • Mon. Closed
  • Tue. Closed
  • Wed. Also 7:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
  • Thu. Also 7:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
  • Fri. Closed
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Monday through Saturday 8:00 p.m. - 6:30 a.m.
Sleep lab
224-610-4379
CPAP clinic
224-610-8270
The Pulmonology Section provides a complete range of consultative, diagnostic and treatment services for patients with lung and breathing problems.  Disease conditions treated include asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), emphysema, and pulmonary fibrosis.  Procedures performed include bronchoscopy, thoracentesis, biopsy, chest tube placement and sleep studies.

 

Rheumatology

Common conditions: arthritis, Crohn's disease, gout, lupus
If you have joint or autoimmune conditions, we offer care and treatment.

Contact information

Bldg. 133EF Basement
Hours
  • Mon. Closed
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Also 1 - 4 pm
  • Fri. Closed
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Phone
224-610-7002
Phone
224-610-7003
The Rheumatology Section provides diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal diseases with the use of immunosuppressive treatments and joint injection procedures.

 

Social work

Social workers are here to help you. Whether you need help with finances or housing, have questions about treatment, or feel overwhelmed and want to talk, we're here for you.

Contact information

Hours
  • Mon. 24/7
  • Tue. 24/7
  • Wed. 24/7
  • Thu. 24/7
  • Fri. 24/7
  • Sat. 24/7
  • Sun. 24/7
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:

  • Home health services
  • Legal services
  • Transportation
  • Community living

 

Suicide prevention

Call the Military and Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.

Contact information

Bldg. 133EF
Hours
  • Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Phone
224-610-3744
Veterans and Military Crisis Line
800-273-8255x 1
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Gun safety locks

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator.

Surgery

If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.

Contact information

Bldg. 133EF 2nd level
Hours
  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Phone
224-610-8026
Phone
224-610-8024
We provide a wide range of surgical services, like:

  • General surgery
  • Anesthesia
  • Cardiac surgery (heart and major blood vessels)
  • Neurosurgery (brain, spinal column, and nerves)
  • Orthopedic surgery (bones, muscles, ligaments, joints, and tendons)
  • Organ and tissue transplants

Transplant surgery

We are experts in life-saving transplants, including kidney, liver, heart, lung, small bowel, bone marrow and stem cell.

Contact information

Transplant Patient Care
Building 133 1st Floor
Hours
  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Transplant Patient Care
224-610-3871
Post-operative care for FHCC beneficiaries who are recipients of solid organ transplants (live, lung, heart, kidney and Pancreas).

Links to Additional Patient Education Materials

1. http://www.kidney.org/atoz/content/immunosuppression.cfm

This is a link to the National Kidney Foundation website contain educational information tailored for the patient. Topics include rejection, infection, vaccination, new onset diabetes after transplant, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, heart disease, smoking cessation, weight, cancer, anemia, gout, bone disease, sexual activity & fertility, mental health, healthy lifestyle. Many of the topics can be applied regardless of organ type.

2. http://www.transplantliving.org/after-the-transplant/  

This is a link to the UNOS website containing educational information tailored for the patient. Topics include medications, pregnancy after transplant, cancer after transplant, lifestyle changes, and healthy living after transplant. The topics are applicable to all organs.

Urology

Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders
If you have a condition that affects your urinary system, or you're a male with a condition that affects your reproductive system, we offer understanding and advanced care and treatment. 

Contact information

Bldg. 133EF Second Lefel
Hours
  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Urology Department Telephone
224-610-8102
Urology Department Telephone
224-610-8103
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of urology diseases and conditions that include kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prostate cancer, and more. We provide you with medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect:

  • Kidneys
  • Bladder
  • Ureter and urethra
  • Male reproductive organs

 

Women centered care

Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics and gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs. We provide disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care, and female-specific medical equipment.

Contact information

Women's Health Clinic
Bldg. 133EF 1st floor
Hours
  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Women's health clinic #1
224-610-7615
Women's health clinic #2
224-610-7614
Women program manager
224-610-1123

Women program manager
irma.sharp@va.gov
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women TRICARE beneficiaries of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women patients include:

  • Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Lifestyle wellness services
  • Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
  • Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator.

Last updated: