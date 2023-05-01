Captain James A. Lovell Federal health care - TRICARE Center
Our hospital provides primary care and specialty health services, including mental health care, women’s health services, treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), foot care (podiatry), vision care (optometry, ophthalmology, and cataract surgery), orthopedics, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center at the Great Lakes Naval Station in North Chicago.
Location and contact information
- Everyone must wear a mask.
- Your care partner is welcome (no other visitors).
- Please self-screen. If you've had any COVID-19 symptoms in the past 48 hours, call first unless you need care now. Check COVID-19 symptoms on the CDC website
Check on Mondays for each facility’s latest guidelines.
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 24/7
- Tue: 24/7
- Wed: 24/7
- Thu: 24/7
- Fri: 24/7
- Sat: 24/7
- Sun: 24/7
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
The Lovell FHCC Courtesy Shuttle regularly transports riders from the Metra to locations through out the Lovell FHCC campus. The shuttle also runs on a regular schedule to different buildings through out FHCC West Campus. Click here to see the shuttle schedule.
Location
Bldg. 37
Contact Number
Hours of Operation
7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Visitors are welcome to purchase food and meals at our Canteen Service cafeteria, which is located on the ground floor of building 133CA. We offer hot and cold entrees, beverages and desserts. Vending machines are available for your convenience 24 hours a day.
In the spotlight at Lovell Federal health care - TRICARE
Health services offered here
Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.
Addiction and substance use care
Contact information
Hours
- Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Phone224-610-5998
Provides three levels of addiction treatment – residential, outpatient and aftercare – based upon the clinical and psychosocial needs of veterans with substance use disorders.
Learn more about our Substance Abuse Treatment Program (SARP).
Advice nurse
Contact information
Hours
- Mon. 24/7
- Tue. 24/7
- Wed. 24/7
- Thu. 24/7
- Fri. 24/7
- Sat. 24/7
- Sun. 24/7
TRICARE DoD Nurse Advice Line800-874-2273x 1
The registered nurses on our Nurse Advice Line provide you and your family with helpful medical advice and free, confidential answers to many of your health care questions. Call anytime. We’re here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In addition, our nurses can:
- Help you manage many of your basic health care needs
- Answer questions about your current medications or medical condition
- Discuss your health care concerns and help you decide the best way to handle them
- Offer improved access to VA services
Audiology and speech
Contact information
Hours
- Mon. 24/7
- Tue. 24/7
- Wed. 24/7
- Thu. 24/7
- Fri. 24/7
- Sat. 24/7
- Sun. 24/7
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Blind and low vision rehabilitation
Contact information
Hours
- Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Phone224-610-7168
Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include:
- Comprehensive eye exams
- Visual skills assessments
- Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
- Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss
COVID-19 vaccines
Contact information
Hours
- Mon. 24/7
- Tue. 24/7
- Wed. 24/7
- Thu. 24/7
- Fri. 24/7
- Sat. 24/7
- Sun. 24/7
Click on this link for information about COVID-19 vaccines and testing at Lovell FHCC for active-duty service members, TRICARE beneficiaries, and staff. Site includes information on Lovell FHCC's:
- Visitor policy
- Mask policy
- COVID-19 testing
- COVID-19 vaccine appointments
- Boosters
Cardiology
Contact information
Heart StationBldg 133EF 2nd Level
Hours
- Mon. 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Tue. 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Wed. Closed
- Thu. 8:20 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Fri. 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Consult ClinicBldg 133EF 2nd Level
Hours
- Mon. Closed
- Tue. Closed
- Wed. 8:20 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Thu. 8:20 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Fri. Closed
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Cardio SMEBldg 133EF 2nd Level
Hours
- Mon. Closed
- Tue. 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed. 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Thu. 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri. Closed
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
The Cardiology Section provides full service Cardiology services including consultative and continuing medical evaluations, compensation and pension evaluations, and performing procedures to include electrocardiograms, cardiac echo sonography, ambulatory blood pressure, 24 hours to 30 days cardiac arrhythmia monitors, 24 hours blood pressure monitoring, and cardiac stress testing to include cardiac stress test with and without imaging modalities.
Dental/oral surgery
Contact information
Hours
- Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Phone224-610-3749
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
- Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
Dermatology
Contact information
Hours
- Mon. 8 - 11 a.m. 1 - 3:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8 - 11 a.m. 1 - 3:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8 - 11 a.m. 1 - 3:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8 - 11 a.m. 1 - 3:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8 - 11 a.m. 1 - 3:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Phone224-610-7042
The Dermatology Section provides full service dermatologic care to categories of adult beneficiaries. Procedures performed include excisions of skin lesions, cutaneous biopsies, laser and light therapy.
Emergency care
Contact information
Hours
- Mon. 24/7
- Tue. 24/7
- Wed. 24/7
- Thu. 24/7
- Fri. 24/7
- Sat. 24/7
- Sun. 24/7
Phone224-610-5505
The Emergency Department is a Level IV Emergency Service which provides medical services by emergency medicine specialists on a 24/7/365 basis to VA, Active Duty and retired DOD personnel and their dependents. The Scope of Care includes pediatric through geriatric populations.
Endocrinology
Contact information
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Walk-ins all day
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
The Endocrine Section provides a full range of Endocrine care including Diabetes, bone health and other hormonal issues. The Division provides Special Diabetes Education including insulin pump and continuous glucose monitoring training programs. It provides expertise regarding hormonal issues specific to Women Active Duty DOD members and female veterans. It serves as referral source for VA/DOD Autonomic Neuropathic Disorders. It provides fine needle aspiration biopsies of the thyroid and management of thyroid disorders.
Family practice
Contact information
Hours
- Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat. 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. By appointment only
- Sun. Closed
Central appointment line800-941-4501
Patient registration224-610-1463
DEERS800-538-9552
TRICARE800-444-5445
Our mission is to provide TRICARE beneficiaries with high-quality, comprehensive, patient-centered healthcare in an empathetic, efficient and professional manner.
Gastroenterology
Contact information
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Phone224-610-5537
The Gastroenterology Section provides full GI service including diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy; EGDs, colonoscopies, and ERCPs. A comprehensive outpatient colo-rectal cancer screening program is conducted. A new Hepatitis C treatment has been approved and is enrolling patients. With the opening of the new GI Clinic video capsule endoscopy (VCE), esophageal manometry and 24 pH monitoring will be offered. Clinic expansion includes plans to introduce ano-rectal manometry and endoscopic ultrasound (EUS).
Gynecology
Contact information
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Phone224-610-7614
The Gynecology Clinic consists of three Gynecologists and one Women's Health Nurse Practitioner. A referral is required to be seen in the Gynecology Clinic, except for routine well woman care. The Gynecology Clinic serves veterans, active duty service members, dependents, and retirees.
Hematology/oncology
Contact information
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Phone224-610-5447
The Hematology/Oncology Section provides consultative services to all beneficiary categories for wide variety of conditions. Services provided include Oral and IV chemotherapy to cancer patients, iron infusion therapy for primary care patients and immunosuppressive therapy in support of the Rheumatology, GI and Neurology Sections. Procedures performed include bone marrow aspiration and biopsy for diagnostic hematology and oncology diseases.
Infectious disease
Contact information
Hours
- Mon. Closed
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Wed. Closed
- Thu. Closed
- Fri. Closed
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
The Infectious Disease (ID) Section provides in-patient and outpatient services for a wide variety of clinical Conditions. In-patient consults are seen by ID team members through their in-hospital stay, discharge and until completion of until antimicrobial treatment if continued after discharge. HIV-infected patients constitute the majority of patients seen in the out-patient clinic. Infection Control (IC) is championed by ID Division. The IC team is responsible for health safety of the patients and their families, healthcare workers, visitors, and volunteers as well as the cleanliness of air, water, and the inanimate environment. High risk infections, multi-drug-resistant organisms, and emerging pathogens are continuously and closely monitored.
Internal medicine
Contact information
Hours
- Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Central Appointment Line800-941-4501
TRICARE Nurse Advice Line800-874-2273
TRICARE800-444-5445
DEERS800-538-9552
Main Line847-688-1900
Welcome to the Captain James A Lovell Federal Health Care Center’s Internal Medicine Clinic. Our mission is to provide high-quality, comprehensive, patient-centered healthcare to TRICARE beneficiaries ages 18 years and older in an empathetic, efficient and professional manner. We offer:
- Health guidance for patients with appropriate anticipatory guidance, prevention (i.e. immunization), and screening measures
- Assessment, diagnosis and management of acute and chronic conditions
- Healthy lifestyle promotion for our patients and their families by educating on nutrition and exercise
- After-hours care through 24/7 availability of providers by phone to ensure maximum accessibility
Intimate partner violence support
Contact information
Hours
- Mon. 24/7
- Tue. 24/7
- Wed. 24/7
- Thu. 24/7
- Fri. 24/7
- Sat. 24/7
- Sun. 24/7
IPVAP Coordinator224-610-5788
Intimate partner violence (IPV) is when a current or former intimate partner (like a boyfriend, girlfriend, or spouse) stalks, harms, or threatens to harm their partner. Intimate partner violence can be emotional, physical, or sexual. It can also lead to short-term and long-term health problems, and a wide range of mental health issues. If you or someone you know is in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help. We offer:
- Intimate partner violence care coordinators
- Links to community-based support groups, and advocacy and legal services
- Referrals to and coordination with other treatment providers
- Connection to domestic violence shelters
- Services for Veterans who are homeless
- Interventions for patients who use violence in their intimate relationships
Mental health care
Contact information
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Mental health clinic phone224-610-3744
If you qualify for VA health care, you can get high-quality mental health services as part of your benefits. You may also be able to get care for certain mental health problems even if you don't have VA health care.
The Mental Health Clinic provides comprehensive mental health services for Veterans, active duty military members and their dependents, or TRICARE beneficiaries diagnosed with a broad range of behavioral and mental health disorders.
Military sexual trauma care
Contact information
Hours
- Mon. 24/7
- Tue. 24/7
- Wed. 24/7
- Thu. 24/7
- Fri. 24/7
- Sat. 24/7
- Sun. 24/7
Lovell FHCC military sexual trauma (MST) coordinator224-610-5843
We offer care for military sexual trauma at our facility. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:
- Counseling
- Psychiatric care
- Walk-in care
Nephrology
Contact information
Hours
- Mon. Closed
- Tue. Closed
- Wed. Closed
- Thu. Closed
- Fri. Closed
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Phone224-610-7003
The Nephrology Section provides evaluation and treatment of patients with acute and chronic kidney diseases. These include kidney stone diseases, disorders of fluid and electrolytes and difficult to manage and complicated renal hypertension. They provide oversight of in-patients requiring Hemodialysis.
Neurology
Contact information
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Phone224-610-8141
Phone224-610-8143
The Neurology Section sees all patients with or suspected to have central or peripheral nerve disease as well as muscular conditions. It performs EMG’s, EEG’s and LP’s as indicated and also has a neurologist trained in injection therapy as part of pain management to include the use of Botox. The Neurology Section provides care to all adult DoD and VA beneficiaries.
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Contact information
Internal medicineBuilding 133EF 1st floor, Room 1F-221
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Nutrition clinic for DoD (Active Duty, Reservists, Tricare)224-610-7718
Pediatric nutrition clinicBldg. 133EF 1st floor, Room 1E-314
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Pediatric nutrition clinic847-636-3786
Mental health clinicBldg. 133EF 3rd floor
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Nutrition clinic for mental health, primary care, and residential rehabilitation treatment program224-610-5840
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. We provides Room Service and Enhanced Dining seven days a week to all residents, inpatients and lodgers. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
Ophthalmology
Contact information
Hours
- Mon. 7:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue. 7:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed. 7:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu. 7:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri. 7:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Phone224-610-5440
Ophthalmology is the medical and surgical specialty involving the eyes and ocular structures. Our focus is to restore and preserve visual health. Our service is made up of eye physicians and surgeons, a registered nurse who serves as our surgical coordinator, health technicians, and administrative staff.
Optometry
Contact information
Optometry clinicBldg. 133EF
Hours
- Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Optometry clinic224-610-7155
The West Campus Optometry Clinic provides primary eye care services. Equipped with the latest ophthalmic instruments, our clinic provides comprehensive, compassionate, patient-centered care to all ages of eligible patients. The department is a leader in clinical research, focused on the advancement of vision and ocular health of all beneficiaries.
Orthopedics
Contact information
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Phone224-610-7069
Phone224-610-7035
We use surgical and nonsurgical means to treat illnesses and disorders of the musculoskeletal system, which includes your bones, muscles, joints, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissue. We treat conditions like:
- Musculoskeletal trauma
- Degenerative illnesses
- Sports injuries
Otolaryngology
Contact information
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Phone224-610-8053
Phone224-610-8054
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of ear, nose, and throat conditions, like:
- Nasal and sinus problems
- Obstructive sleep apnea
- Throat, lymph node, thyroid, and parathyroid tumors and other conditions
- Voice and swallowing disorders
PTSD care
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Contact information
Hours
- Mon. 24/7
- Tue. 24/7
- Wed. 24/7
- Thu. 24/7
- Fri. 24/7
- Sat. 24/7
- Sun. 24/7
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. It’s normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. If symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. We can help you with effective treatments and support services, like:
- Psychiatric and psychological counseling
- Services for Veterans who are homeless
- Treatment for addictive disorders
- Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Patient advocates
Contact information
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Phone224-610-7505
Would you like to tell us about a great interaction with your health care provider? Or do you have a specific concern about how your care was provided and need assistance with resolving the problem? Our Patient Advocate Program helps ensure that your health care experience here at Lovell FHCC meets your expectations. Our highly skilled Patient Advocates can assist you by working with any department on your behalf to ensure that your concern is addressed in a timely manner.
Pediatrics
Contact information
Pediatric clinicBldg. 133EF 1st floor
Hours
- Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat. 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. By appointment only
- Sun. Closed
Appointment line800-444-5445
Our mission is to provide high-quality, comprehensive, and family-centered healthcare to military-dependent children from infancy to 18 years of age in an empathetic, efficient and professional manner.
Pharmacy
Contact information
Outpatient PharmacyBldg. 133EF, Ambulatory Care Center 1st floor
Hours
- Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Sat. 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Sun. Closed
Outpatient Pharmacy224-610-7600
Burkey Mall PharmacyBldg. 3452 (Corner of Green Bay Rd. and Buckley Rd.)
Hours
- Mon. 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Closed from 2 - 2:30 p.m.
- Tue. 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Closed from 2 - 2:30 p.m.
- Wed. 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Closed from 2 - 2:30 p.m.
- Thu. 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Closed from 2 - 2:30 p.m.
- Fri. 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Closed from 2 - 2:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Burkey Mall Pharmacy847-688-2772
Prescriptions written by Lovell FHCC providers can be filled through the Lovell FHCC Pharmacy.
The Lovell FHCC has an approved list of medications (also known as a formulary) that meets the medical needs of our patients. When available, the Lovell FHCC is mandated to use generic drugs. Medications not on the formulary list are called non-formulary drugs.
Depending upon the situation and immediacy, there are several methods to best meet our patients’ pharmaceutical needs. These options should be discussed with the provider during the visit.
Physical medicine and rehabilitation
Contact information
ClinicBldg. 133CA
Hours
- Mon. 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Clinic224-610-3745
GymBldg. 132
Hours
- Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Gym224-610-4184
PoolBldg. 132
Hours
- Mon. Closed
- Tue. Closed
- Wed. Closed
- Thu. Closed
- Fri. Closed
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Pool224-610-4183
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation is a branch of medicine which aims to enhance and restore functional ability and quality of life to those with physical impairments and disabilities.
Learn more about our physical medicine and rehabilitation services.
Podiatry
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Contact information
Hours
- Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Phone224-610-7036
Phone224-610-7098
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)
Pulmonary medicine
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
Contact information
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Pulmonology front desk224-610-8279
Pulmonology Nurse224-610-8280
Sleep lab
Hours
- Mon. Closed
- Tue. Closed
- Wed. Also 7:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Thu. Also 7:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Fri. Closed
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Sleep lab224-610-4379
CPAP clinic224-610-8270
The Pulmonology Section provides a complete range of consultative, diagnostic and treatment services for patients with lung and breathing problems. Disease conditions treated include asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), emphysema, and pulmonary fibrosis. Procedures performed include bronchoscopy, thoracentesis, biopsy, chest tube placement and sleep studies.
Rheumatology
Contact information
Hours
- Mon. Closed
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Thu. 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Also 1 - 4 pm
- Fri. Closed
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
The Rheumatology Section provides diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal diseases with the use of immunosuppressive treatments and joint injection procedures.
Social work
Contact information
Hours
- Mon. 24/7
- Tue. 24/7
- Wed. 24/7
- Thu. 24/7
- Fri. 24/7
- Sat. 24/7
- Sun. 24/7
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
Suicide prevention
Contact information
Hours
- Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Phone224-610-3744
Veterans and Military Crisis Line800-273-8255x 1
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
Surgery
If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.
Contact information
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Phone224-610-8026
Phone224-610-8024
We provide a wide range of surgical services, like:
- General surgery
- Anesthesia
- Cardiac surgery (heart and major blood vessels)
- Neurosurgery (brain, spinal column, and nerves)
- Orthopedic surgery (bones, muscles, ligaments, joints, and tendons)
- Organ and tissue transplants
Transplant surgery
We are experts in life-saving transplants, including kidney, liver, heart, lung, small bowel, bone marrow and stem cell.
Contact information
Transplant Patient CareBuilding 133 1st Floor
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Transplant Patient Care224-610-3871
Post-operative care for FHCC beneficiaries who are recipients of solid organ transplants (live, lung, heart, kidney and Pancreas).
Links to Additional Patient Education Materials
1. http://www.kidney.org/atoz/content/immunosuppression.cfm
This is a link to the National Kidney Foundation website contain educational information tailored for the patient. Topics include rejection, infection, vaccination, new onset diabetes after transplant, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, heart disease, smoking cessation, weight, cancer, anemia, gout, bone disease, sexual activity & fertility, mental health, healthy lifestyle. Many of the topics can be applied regardless of organ type.
2. http://www.transplantliving.org/after-the-transplant/
This is a link to the UNOS website containing educational information tailored for the patient. Topics include medications, pregnancy after transplant, cancer after transplant, lifestyle changes, and healthy living after transplant. The topics are applicable to all organs.
Urology
Contact information
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Urology Department Telephone224-610-8102
Urology Department Telephone224-610-8103
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of urology diseases and conditions that include kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prostate cancer, and more. We provide you with medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect:
- Kidneys
- Bladder
- Ureter and urethra
- Male reproductive organs
Women centered care
Contact information
Women's Health ClinicBldg. 133EF 1st floor
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Women's health clinic #1224-610-7615
Women's health clinic #2224-610-7614
Women program manager224-610-1123
Women program managerirma.sharp@va.gov
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women TRICARE beneficiaries of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women patients include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation