Immunizations
We are now offering influenza (flu), COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines for TRICARE beneficiaries. Children, pregnant patients, adults 65 years and older, and people with chronic medical conditions are at high risk for RSV. Getting vaccine shots protects you, your family, and your community. Find your closest facility in the schedule below!
Locations for flu, COVID and RSV vaccines
Find available access to vaccines at these locations.
COVID-19 information
We are offering vaccinations for adults and pediatric patients.
Active-duty requirements
The Department of Defense already requires all active-duty service members to get other types of vaccines before they join the military. The COVID-19 vaccine has been added to the list for all active-duty service members (ADSMs) and National Guard members.
COVID-19 shots in your community
If you are a service member and you have received a COVID-19 vaccine from a non-DoD provider, make sure to update your medical records. You can bring your COVID-19 vaccine card to Fisher Clinic (Bldg. 237 on Naval Station Great Lakes) to have your record updated.
Parking for TRICARE beneficiaries
Park in the four-story garage and come in the main (valet parking) entrance to the ambulatory care clinic in Bldg. 133EF. The front desk will direct you to the immunizations clinic, then follow the signs.
Staff (Active-Duty)
Lovell FHCC staff members (Active Duty) should contact Employee Occupational Health to schedule a vaccine appointment. Email: FHCCLovellStaffCOVID-19VaccineRequest@va.gov.
Testing
Enrolled patients should go to their primary care clinic location for testing.