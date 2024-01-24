Skip to Content

Immunizations

We are now offering influenza (flu), COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines for TRICARE beneficiaries. Children, pregnant patients, adults 65 years and older, and people with chronic medical conditions are at high risk for RSV. Getting vaccine shots protects you, your family, and your community. Find your closest facility in the schedule below!

Locations for flu, COVID and RSV vaccines

Find available access to vaccines at these locations.

Campus Hours Patient & appointment information Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher Medical and Dental Clinic, 2470 Sampson Street, Great Lakes, IL 60088 Monday - Wednesday and Fridays 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. (closed daily noon - 1 p.m.) | Thursdays 7:30 a.m. - noon Active Duty | Walk-in Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center, Immunization clinic, Bldg. 133EF, 3001 Green Bay Road, North Chicago, IL 60064 Monday - Wednesday and Fridays 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. (closed daily noon - 1 p.m.) | Thursdays 7:30 a.m. - noon All non-Active Duty TRICARE beneficiaries | Appointments preferred. Call 1-800-941-4501 to book.

COVID-19 information

We are offering vaccinations for adults and pediatric patients.

Active-duty requirements

The Department of Defense already requires all active-duty service members to get other types of vaccines before they join the military. The COVID-19 vaccine has been added to the list for all active-duty service members (ADSMs) and National Guard members. 

COVID-19 shots in your community

If you are a service member and you have received a COVID-19 vaccine from a non-DoD provider, make sure to update your medical records. You can bring your COVID-19 vaccine card to Fisher Clinic (Bldg. 237 on Naval Station Great Lakes) to have your record updated.

Parking for TRICARE beneficiaries

Park in the four-story garage and come in the main (valet parking) entrance to the ambulatory care clinic in Bldg. 133EF. The front desk will direct you to the immunizations clinic, then follow the signs.

Staff (Active-Duty)

Lovell FHCC staff members (Active Duty) should contact Employee Occupational Health to schedule a vaccine appointment. Email: FHCCLovellStaffCOVID-19VaccineRequest@va.gov

Testing

Enrolled patients should go to their primary care clinic location for testing.

