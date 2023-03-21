Skip to Content
Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher Medical and Dental Clinic

The Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher Medical and Dental Clinic provides primary care, operational medicine, physical exams, occupational health, immunizations, eye care, physical therapy, chiropractic care, laboratory services, diagnostic imaging, pharmaceutical services and a nurse advice line.

Pharmacy

Location and contact information

  • Everyone must wear a mask.
  • Your care partner is welcome (no other visitors).
  • Please self-screen. If you've had any COVID-19 symptoms in the past 48 hours, call first unless you need care now.
Check on Mondays for each facility’s latest guidelines.

Address

2470 Sampson Street
Great Lakes, IL 60088

Phone numbers

Main phone: (847) 688-2469

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Health services offered here

COVID-19 vaccines

Common conditions: coronavirus, COVID-19
We offer COVID-19 vaccines to TRICARE enrollees and DoD employees.

Contact information

Click on this link for information about COVID-19 vaccines and testing at Lovell FHCC for active-duty service members, TRICARE beneficiaries, and staff. Site includes information on Lovell FHCC's:

  • Visitor policy
  • Mask policy
  • COVID-19 testing 
  • COVID-19 vaccine appointments
  • Boosters

 

Laboratory and pathology

We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services. Our tests help you and your TRICARE health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems, and make informed treatment decisions.

Contact information

X-Ray
847-688-2469x 89068
Walk-ins accepted? Yes

Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:

  • Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
  • Testing for infectious diseases
  • Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
  • Autopsy services

 

Optometry

Common conditions: vision exams, prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses
Our optometrists offer you routine eye exams, preventive vision testing and treatment for conditions like glaucoma. We also provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices.

Contact information

Optometry
847-688-2469x 89062
The West Campus Optometry Clinic provides primary eye care services. Equipped with the latest ophthalmic instruments, our clinic provides comprehensive, compassionate, patient-centered care to all ages of eligible patients. The department is a leader in clinical research, focused on the advancement of vision and ocular health of all beneficiaries.

 

Pharmacy

Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill TRICARE prescriptions online, by phone, or by mail.

Contact information

Refills
847-688-2469x 89044
Prescriptions written by Lovell FHCC providers can be filled through the Lovell FHCC Pharmacy.

The Lovell FHCC has an approved list of medications (also known as a formulary) that meets the medical needs of our patients. When available, the Lovell FHCC is mandated to use generic drugs. Medications not on the formulary list are called non-formulary drugs.

Depending upon the situation and immediacy, there are several methods to best meet our patients’ pharmaceutical needs. These options should be discussed with the provider during the visit.

Learn more about our pharmacy

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Contact information

A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:

  • Labs and blood work
  • Mental health care
  • Womens health care
  • Radiology
  • Social services
  • Telehealth

Radiology

We use imaging to help screen for, diagnose, and treat illness and injury. We provide X-rays and other imaging technologies.

Contact information

Walk-ins accepted? Yes

Performs outpatient and inpatient studies in the following modalities:

  • General Radiology
  • CT
  • MRI
  • Ultrasound
  • Nuclear Medicine
  • Mammography
  • Bone Density (Dexascan)

 

Rehabilitation and extended care

We can provide medical care and rehabilitation services in your home and in our Community Living Center. We offer home-based primary care, medical foster home support, hospice, and palliative care.

Contact information

We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:

  • 24/7 nursing and medical care
  • Physical therapy
  • Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
  • Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
  • Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
  • To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support.

Learn more about VA long-term care

