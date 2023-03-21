Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher Medical and Dental Clinic
The Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher Medical and Dental Clinic provides primary care, operational medicine, physical exams, occupational health, immunizations, eye care, physical therapy, chiropractic care, laboratory services, diagnostic imaging, pharmaceutical services and a nurse advice line.
Location and contact information
- Everyone must wear a mask.
- Your care partner is welcome (no other visitors).
- Please self-screen. If you've had any COVID-19 symptoms in the past 48 hours, call first unless you need care now.
Check COVID-19 symptoms on the CDC website
Check on Mondays for each facility’s latest guidelines.
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
In the spotlight at Lovell Federal health care - TRICARE
Health services offered here
Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.
COVID-19 vaccines
Contact information
Hours
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone
Click on this link for information about COVID-19 vaccines and testing at Lovell FHCC for active-duty service members, TRICARE beneficiaries, and staff. Site includes information on Lovell FHCC's:
- Visitor policy
- Mask policy
- COVID-19 testing
- COVID-19 vaccine appointments
- Boosters
Laboratory and pathology
Contact information
Hours
X-Ray847-688-2469x 89068
Appointments
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
Optometry
Contact information
Hours
Optometry847-688-2469x 89062
Appointments
The West Campus Optometry Clinic provides primary eye care services. Equipped with the latest ophthalmic instruments, our clinic provides comprehensive, compassionate, patient-centered care to all ages of eligible patients. The department is a leader in clinical research, focused on the advancement of vision and ocular health of all beneficiaries.
Pharmacy
Contact information
Hours
Refills847-688-2469x 89044
Appointments
Prescriptions written by Lovell FHCC providers can be filled through the Lovell FHCC Pharmacy.
The Lovell FHCC has an approved list of medications (also known as a formulary) that meets the medical needs of our patients. When available, the Lovell FHCC is mandated to use generic drugs. Medications not on the formulary list are called non-formulary drugs.
Depending upon the situation and immediacy, there are several methods to best meet our patients’ pharmaceutical needs. These options should be discussed with the provider during the visit.
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Contact information
Hours
Appointments
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Womens health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Radiology
Contact information
Hours
Appointments
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Performs outpatient and inpatient studies in the following modalities:
- General Radiology
- CT
- MRI
- Ultrasound
- Nuclear Medicine
- Mammography
- Bone Density (Dexascan)
Rehabilitation and extended care
Contact information
Hours
Appointments
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:
- 24/7 nursing and medical care
- Physical therapy
- Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
- Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
- Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
- To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support.