Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher Medical and Dental Clinic
The Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher Medical and Dental Clinic provides primary care, operational medicine, physical exams, occupational health, immunizations, eye care, physical therapy, chiropractic care, laboratory services, diagnostic imaging, pharmaceutical services and a nurse advice line.
Location and contact information
Address
2470 Sampson Street
Great Lakes, IL 60088
Phone numbers
Main phone:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Other services at Lovell Federal health care - TRICARE
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Chiropractic
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first. Dependents are not eligible for this service.
Appointments
Location
Bldg. 237
Room M141, please use the side entrance
Contact
Service Hours
- Mon: Closed
- Tue: 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Wed: 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Thu: 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Fri: 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We provide non-pharmacologic options such as spinal manipulation and therapeutic exercises.
Dental/oral surgery
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
Dental clinic
Bldg. 237
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
At the Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher Medical and Dental Clinic and USS Osborne locations we offer:
- Dental exams
- Dental cleanings
- Extractions
- Filings
- Root canals
- Crowns
At USS Red Rover we capture initial dental radiographs and perform initial forensics and treatment needs examinations for all new enlisted recruits entering the Navy as its sole enlisted dental in-processing clinic.
After hours care is provided at USS Osborne to recruits and Active Duty personnel assigned to NMRTC Great Lakes only, call 847-636-3788 for assistance.
Laboratory and pathology
Laboratory
Service Hours
- Mon: Open 7 - 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m. - noon, and 1 - 3 p.m.
- Tue: Open 7 - 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m. - noon, and 1 - 3 p.m.
- Wed: Open 7 - 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m. - noon, and 1 - 3 p.m.
- Thu: Open 7 - 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m. - noon, and 1 - 3 p.m.
- Fri: Open 7 - 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m. - noon, and 1 - 3 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Mental health services for students only at this location.
Phone
Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
As a patient, you can get high-quality mental health services as part of your benefits.
The mental health clinic provides comprehensive mental health services for Active-Duty military members, their dependents and TRICARE beneficiaries diagnosed with a broad range of behavioral and mental health disorders.
Operational medicine
Appointments
Operational medicine telephone
Operational medicine email
Appointment times vary by area
Operational medicine provides services related to periodic health assessments (PHAs), deployment health assessments (DHAs), physicals, suitability screenings, deployment screening (IA), separation and retirement screenings. To receive services from operational medicine, you must:
- Complete joint registration
- If you have never received medical care at Lovell FHCC, NMRTC Great Lakes, or Fisher Clinic, contact our registration desk at 224-610-3747 to enroll
- No appointments will be scheduled until joint registration is complete for services members and all dependents requiring screenings
Optometry
Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Optometry
Optometry
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
The East campus optometry clinic provides primary eye care services. Equipped with the latest ophthalmic instruments, our clinic provides comprehensive, compassionate, patient-centered eyecare to all ages of eligible patients. Services we proudly provide include:
- Comprehensive, dilated eye exams
- Prescriptions for eyeglasses, renewing contact lens prescriptions for current wearers, and other assistive devices
- Military special physicals (ex: aviation/flight physicals)
- Military refractive surgery referrals and co-management
- Diabetic eye exams
- Diagnosis and management of diseases and injuries of the conjunctiva, cornea, lens, retina, and other ocular structures
- Diagnosis and treatment of acute eye health issues
Please arrive at least 15 minutes before your appointment time for pre-screening. Please bring all eyeglasses, eye drops, and contact lenses, solutions, and cases with to your appointment.
Pharmacy
Refills
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Pharmacy is closed for processing from 12:30 - 1 p.m. daily
Our pharmacy provides a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill TRICARE prescriptions online, by phone, or by mail.
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Appointments
Location
Bldg. 237
Room M141
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you are living with or recovering from an injury, illness or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education and training to help you improve your health and quality of life.
Learn more about our services of physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy.
Radiology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
X-Ray
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Performs outpatient and inpatient studies in the following modalities:
- General radiology
- CT
- PET-CT
- MRI
- Ultrasound
- Nuclear medicine
- Mammography
- Bone density (Dexascan)