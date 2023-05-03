Kenosha VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic provides primary care and specialty health services, including mental health care, women’s health services, laboratory services, audiology and speech, pharmacy services, treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Kenosha VA Clinic.
Location and contact information
- Everyone must wear a mask.
- Your care partner is welcome (no other visitors).
- Please self-screen. If you've had any COVID-19 symptoms in the past 48 hours, call first unless you need care now.
Check COVID-19 symptoms on the CDC website
Check on Mondays for each facility’s latest guidelines.
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Shuttle services
Local transportation services
Other services
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
In the spotlight at Lovell Federal health care - VA
Health services offered here
Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.
Audiology and speech
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you'll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Bariatric surgery
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you'll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
We have 4 surgeons working in this department
COVID-19 vaccines
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you'll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Click on this link for information about COVID-19 vaccines and testing at Lovell FHCC for veterans, spouses, caregivers, CHAMPVA recipients, staff. Site includes information on Lovell FHCC's:
- Visitor policy
- Mask policy
- COVID-19 testing
- COVID-19 vaccine appointments
- Boosters
- Unenrolled patient COVID-19 vaccine information
Gynecology
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you'll need to contact your primary care provider first.
The Gynecology Clinic consists of three Gynecologists and one Women's Health Nurse Practitioner. A referral is required to be seen in the Gynecology Clinic, except for routine well woman care. The Gynecology Clinic serves veterans, active duty service members, dependents, and retirees.
Laboratory and pathology
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you'll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
MOVE! weight management
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you'll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Walk-ins accepted? No
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
- Tips for portion control
- How to read a food label
-
How to make better food choices to manage blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar
-
Mindful eating techniques that will help you learn to slow down and be satisfied with smaller portions
-
Tips for dinning out at restaurants and in social gatherings
-
How to become more active using your free pedometer!
Mental health care
Mental health clinic phone224-610-3744
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you'll need to contact your primary care provider first.
If you qualify for VA health care, you can get high-quality mental health services as part of your benefits. You may also be able to get care for certain mental health problems even if you don't have VA health care.
The Mental Health Clinic provides comprehensive mental health services for Veterans, active duty military members and their dependents, or TRICARE beneficiaries diagnosed with a broad range of behavioral and mental health disorders.
PTSD care
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you'll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. It’s normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. If symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. We can help you with effective treatments and support services, like:
- Psychiatric and psychological counseling
- Services for Veterans who are homeless
- Treatment for addictive disorders
- Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Pharmacy
Pharmacist Managed Coumadin Clinic
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you'll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Prescriptions written by Lovell FHCC providers can be filled through the Lovell FHCC Pharmacy.
The Lovell FHCC has an approved list of medications (also known as a formulary) that meets the medical needs of our patients. When available, the Lovell FHCC is mandated to use generic drugs. Medications not on the formulary list are called non-formulary drugs.
Depending upon the situation and immediacy, there are several methods to best meet our patients’ pharmaceutical needs. These options should be discussed with the provider during the visit.
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you'll need to contact your primary care provider first.
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Psychiatry
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you'll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Good mental health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Our psychiatry teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help you with a range of mental and behavioral health problems, including:
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
- Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges, confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Social work
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you'll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
Telehealth
Kenosha Telehealth telephone262-653-9286x 68900
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you'll need to contact your primary care provider first.
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- MOVE! weight management programs
- Diabetes self-management and education
- Smoking cessation
- Visual impairment
- Wound care
- Pharmacy
- Colon cancer screening
- Nephrology
- Genetic counseling
- Transplant counceling
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Nutrition
Women Veteran care
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you'll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Our womens health program offers complete health care for women veterans. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Breast health and pelvic floor therapy
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation