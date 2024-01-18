Immunizations
We are now offering influenza (flu), COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines for Veterans enrolled in VA care. Children, pregnant patients, adults 65 years and older, and people with chronic medical conditions are at high risk for RSV. Getting vaccine shots protects you, your family, and your community. Find your closest facility in the schedule below!
Locations for flu, COVID and RSV vaccines
At your North Chicago campus location you can also receive your flu vaccine at the following clinics:
- Women’s health
- Cardiology
- Pulmonary
- Endocrinology
- Dermatology
You can also receive your flu, COVID, and RSV vaccines at the Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) clinic.
Flu information
Flu shots in your community
No-cost flu vaccines are also available at retail pharmacies and urgent care locations from September 1, 2023, through April 30, 2024. Find an in-network community care provider by choosing a location in the drop-down menu of the VA Locator.
Eligible Veterans can choose from one of nearly 70,000 in-network retail pharmacies and urgent care/walk-in locations to get their flu shot.
The provider must be part of VA’s community care network:
- Retail pharmacies include most supermarket and local pharmacies
- Many urgent care locations offer walk-in care
- Call ahead to see if a pharmacy participates in the VA flu shot program
- If you receive a flu shot from a non-network provider, you may be liable for the cost of the vaccine.
Who can get a flu shot at a community provider?
You are eligible to receive a flu shot at an in-network retail pharmacy or urgent care location if:
- You are enrolled in the VA health care system AND
- You received care from a VA provider or an in-network community care provider within the past 24 months.
How do I know if I am eligible?
- Call 800-MyVA411 (800-698-2411)
- Select option 1 (urgent care information)
- Select option 3 (urgent care information)
- Select option 1 (check urgent care eligibility)
The system will verify your eligibility for the community urgent care benefit, which includes the flu vaccination.
- Or call your local VA facility
- Your state may have age and health-related restrictions.
NOTE: Family members and beneficiaries are not eligible.
Where can I get a no-cost flu shot?
To locate a VA medical facility, in-network urgent care, or retail pharmacy near you, use the VA Locator.
Here’s how:
- Enter the city, state, or postal ZIP code for your location
- Choose a facility type from the drop-down menu:
- Select VA health for VA medical center locations
- Select Urgent Care, for “All in-network urgent care”
- Select Community pharmacies (in VA’s network)
- Click search
- Choose a provider
Before you go:
- Call to ensure the urgent care provider or retail pharmacy offers the no-cost flu shot benefit and the vaccine type you are seeking (some flu vaccines are for people aged 65 and older)
- Bring the billing information flyer (print it or take a screenshot on your phone)
When you arrive:
- Tell the provider you are a Veteran enrolled in VA health care
- Tell them you would like to receive the flu shot paid for by VA
- Show your government-issued ID and the billing information flyer. (Print, take a screenshot, or pull up this page at time of vaccine.)
- There is no cost to you if your visit is only for a flu shot
- You should not pay a copay if you only get a flu shot
- For assistance with in-network community flu shots, call 877-881-7618, or your local VA medical facility
Who updates my medical records?
The community provider will send your flu shot vaccination documentation to VA. VA will update your medical record.
You can also request a copy of your flu shot documentation and provide it to your VA provider.
COVID-19 information
We are offering vaccinations for Veterans, spouses, caregivers, CHAMPVA recipients, and VA civilian staff.
Appointments at North Chicago location
For those enrolled in VA benefits, call 224-610-3899 then press 1 to book an appointment.
Appointments are preferred, walk-ins accepted.
Park in the four-story garage and come in the main (valet parking) entrance to the ambulatory care clinic/Bldg. 133EF. The front desk will direct you to the immunizations clinic, then follow the signs.
To register online, go to: COVID-19 Vaccines At VA | Veterans Affairs
Registration
All unenrolled patients, including spouses and caregivers of Veterans, who would like a COVID-19 vaccine must register at our facility. Those not enrolled for care at our facility must register before they may receive the vaccination at least 24-48 hours prior.
To register, call 224-610-3747 or come in person during business hours, to patient registration on the 1st floor of Bldg. 133CA. Weekend registration is in the ER.
Civilian staff
VA civilian staff members should contact employee occupational health to schedule a vaccine appointment. Email: FHCCLovellStaffCOVID-19VaccineRequest@va.gov
Testing
Enrolled patients should go to their primary care clinic location for testing.