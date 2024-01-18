Immunizations

No-cost flu vaccines are also available at retail pharmacies and urgent care locations from September 1, 2023, through April 30, 2024. Find an in-network community care provider by choosing a location in the drop-down menu of the VA Locator.

Eligible Veterans can choose from one of nearly 70,000 in-network retail pharmacies and urgent care/walk-in locations to get their flu shot.

The provider must be part of VA’s community care network:

Retail pharmacies include most supermarket and local pharmacies

Many urgent care locations offer walk-in care

Call ahead to see if a pharmacy participates in the VA flu shot program

If you receive a flu shot from a non-network provider, you may be liable for the cost of the vaccine.

Who can get a flu shot at a community provider?

You are eligible to receive a flu shot at an in-network retail pharmacy or urgent care location if:

You are enrolled in the VA health care system AND

You received care from a VA provider or an in-network community care provider within the past 24 months.

How do I know if I am eligible?

Call 800-MyVA411 (800-698-2411) Select option 1 (urgent care information) Select option 3 (urgent care information) Select option 1 (check urgent care eligibility)



The system will verify your eligibility for the community urgent care benefit, which includes the flu vaccination.

Or call your local VA facility

Your state may have age and health-related restrictions.

NOTE: Family members and beneficiaries are not eligible.