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Evanston VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic provides primary care and specialty health services, including mental health care, women’s health services, laboratory services, social work, and more. Below, you will find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Evanston VA clinic.

Location and contact information

Address

1942 Dempster Street
Evanston, IL 60202-1016

Phone numbers

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Evanston VA Clinic

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability:  Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Other services at Lovell Federal health care - VA

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Audiology

Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions

We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Please be sure to tell the scheduler you would like to be seen at the Evanston clinic.

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: Closed
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: Closed
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: Closed
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Our audiology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology  services including:

  • Hearing and balance evaluations
  • Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device
  • Progressive tinnitus management
  • Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorders

Chiropractic

Chiropractors work closely with your health care team to diagnose and manage muscle and joint conditions, including problems in the back, neck and other areas.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Appointments

Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We provide non-pharmacologic options such as spinal manipulation and therapeutic exercises.

Intimate partner violence support

If you feel that you or a loved one are in or may be in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is not required

Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) Coordinator

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is when a current or former intimate partner (like a boyfriend, girlfriend, or spouse) stalks, harms, or threatens to harm their partner. Intimate partner violence can be emotional, physical, or sexual. It can also lead to short-term and long-term health problems, and a wide range of mental health issues. If you or someone you know is in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help. We offer:

  • Intimate partner violence care coordinators
  • Links to community-based support groups, and advocacy and legal services
  • Referrals to and coordination with other treatment providers
  • Connection to domestic violence shelters
  • Services for Veterans who are homeless
  • Interventions for patients who use violence in their intimate relationships

Learn more about intimate partner violence.

Laboratory and pathology

We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.

Visit our office, walk-in visits only

A referral is not required

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Closed between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Closed between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Closed between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Closed between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Closed between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:

  • Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
  • Testing for infectious diseases
  • Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
  • Autopsy services

Mental health care

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD

If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is not required

Main Phone

Mental health clinic phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

If you qualify for VA health care, you can get high-quality mental health services as part of your benefits. You may also be able to get care for certain mental health problems even if you don't have VA health care.

The mental health clinic provides comprehensive mental health services for Veterans diagnosed with a broad range of behavioral and mental health disorders.

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator.

Military sexual trauma care

Military sexual trauma can happen to anyone. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service—no matter when you served—we provide counseling and treatment.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Call at your convenience

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Military sexual trauma (MST) coordinator

Military sexual trauma coordinator

We offer care for military sexual trauma at our facility. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:

  • Counseling
  • Psychiatric care
  • Walk-in care

Learn more about military sexual trauma.

For help with disability compensation related to military sexual trauma, please contact the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) MST Outreach Benefits Coordinator at your local VBA regional office.

Minority Veteran care

We offer resources and support for minority Veterans to help address your specific needs with benefits and services at VA.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Call at your convenience

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Minority Veteran program coordinator

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

The goal of the Minority Veteran program is to increase local awareness for issues related to minority Veterans and to promote participation in existing VA benefit programs for eligible Veterans.

We also target outreach to minority Veterans and advocate on behalf of minority Veterans by identifying gaps in service to improve service delivery. The primary emphasis of the Minority Veteran program is to conduct outreach and education to the following, often underserved, minority Veterans: Pacific Islander, Asian American, African American, Hispanic/Latino, and Native American, including American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian.

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator.

MOVE! weight management

Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure

We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.

Visit our office, walk-in visits only

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

MOVE! coordinator

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:

  • Tips for portion control
  • How to read a food label
  • How to make better food choices to manage blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar
  • Mindful eating techniques that will help you learn to slow down and be satisfied with smaller portions
  • Tips for dinning out at restaurants and in social gatherings
  • How to become more active using your free pedometer and resistance bands!

Learn more about our MOVE! program.

My HealtheVet coordinator

Your My HealtheVet coordinator can help you start using the VA online portal to manage your appointments and records, refill prescriptions, view your lab and test results and communicate with your health care team.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Call at your convenience

A referral is not required

My HealtheVet Coordinator

My HealtheVet Helpline

Service Hours

  • Mon: Closed
  • Tue: Closed
  • Wed: Closed
  • Thu: Closed
  • Fri: Closed
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Times posted monthly

Stay connected to your health care with My HealtheVet on VA.gov!

Veterans can securely manage appointments, medications, secure messages, lab results, and more — all in one convenient place.

Need help getting started? The My HealtheVet coordinators  are here to assist with:
• Signing in with Login.gov or ID.me
• Navigating VA.gov
• Secure messaging
• Prescription refills
• Accessing medical records and lab results
• Downloading and using the VA Health and Benefits App

Nephrology

Common conditions: Dialysis, kidney disease, high blood pressure, hypertension

Our specialists offer you advanced care for kidney-related diseases like chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure and fluid and electrolyte problems. We also provide dialysis and related support.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Nephrology provides evaluation and treatment of patients with acute and chronic kidney diseases.  These include kidney stone diseases, disorders of fluid and electrolytes and difficult to manage and complicated renal hypertension.  They provide oversight of in-patients requiring hemodialysis.

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Appointments

Location

Room 112

Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: Closed
  • Wed: Closed
  • Thu: Closed
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

If you are living with or recovering from an injury, illness or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education and training to help you improve your health and quality of life.

Learn more about our services of physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy.

Podiatry

Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions

Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: Closed
  • Tue: Closed
  • Wed: Closed
  • Thu: Closed
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to noon
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Every 4th Friday of the month

After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:

  • Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
  • Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
  • Injections to reduce pain and swelling
  • Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
  • Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
  • Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal and nail trimming)

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is not required

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:

  • Labs and blood work
  • Mental health care
  • Women's health care
  • Radiology
  • Social services
  • Telehealth

Learn more about immunizations.

Psychiatry

If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments  and medications when needed.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Mental health

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Good mental health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Our psychiatry teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help you with a range of mental and behavioral health problems, including:

  • Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
  • Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
  • Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges, confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

Social work

Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. Some social work services need a referral. Talk to your primary care provider.

Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Social workers meet the needs of Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors. Social workers provide comprehensive assessments to understand each patient’s unique needs, including health, living situation, and support systems, to guide personalized care planning. They offer crisis intervention, discharge planning, and long-term case management for patients facing challenges such as homelessness, complex medical issues, or mental health concerns. Social workers also serve as advocates and educators, helping patients navigate services, understand their rights, and access community resources. Through individual, group, and family therapy, social workers support Veterans in addressing emotional, behavioral, and life adjustment issues.

Suicide prevention

Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Call at your convenience

A referral is not required

Phone

Veterans and Military Crisis Line

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:

  • Enhanced case management services
  • VA S.A.V.E training to community organizations at no cost
  • Safety planning
  • Cable gun locks at no cost to Veterans
  • Wallet cards, decals, medication organizers and other materials available to raise awareness of the Veterans Crisis Line

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator.

Telehealth

With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Telehealth

Evanston clinic Telehealth telephone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

TeleEye

Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Remote patient monitoring - Home telehealth

Phone

Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Our innovative telehealth technologies provide mobility and enhanced access to care. Telehealth connects you with your VA care teams and specialists, no matter the distance.

Telehealth services can reduce travel and bring care closer to you through:

  • Bridging the digital divide
  • Clinical video telehealth (CVT)
  • Connected Care programs
  • Remote Patient Monitoring – Home Telehealth (RPM-HT)
  • TeleAudiology program
  • TeleDermatology program
  • TeleEye Screening program
  • VA Mobile
  • VA Video Connect (VVC)
  • TeleMOVE and Be Active and MOVE (BAM)
  • TeleWhole Health
  • TeleRehab
  • TelePharmacy

Learn more about our telehealth services.

Women Veteran care

Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram

We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our women’s health program offers comprehensive health care for women Veterans. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health and can provide care for acute and chronic conditions. Women’s health primary care providers work closely with specialists in gynecology, female urology, endocrinology, radiology, cardiology, pulmonary and breast health. Our services for women Veterans include: 

  • Preventative cancer screenings
  • Reproductive health and maternity care
  • Sexual health and pelvic floor therapy
  • Menopause management
  • Integrated mental health care
  • Clinical pharmacy consultation

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator.

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