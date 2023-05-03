Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Evanston VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic provides primary care and specialty health services, including mental health care, women’s health services, extended care and rehabilitation, laboratory services, social work, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Evanston VA Clinic.

Make an appointment
Register for care
Pharmacy

Location and contact information

  • Everyone must wear a mask.
  • Your care partner is welcome (no other visitors).
  • Please self-screen. If you've had any COVID-19 symptoms in the past 48 hours, call first unless you need care now.
    Check COVID-19 symptoms on the CDC website

Check on Mondays for each facility’s latest guidelines.

Address

1942 Dempster Street
Evanston, IL 60202-1016

Phone numbers

Main phone: 847-869-6315
Mental health care: 847-869-6315 x3

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Evanston VA Clinic

Prepare for your visit

Click on a topic for more details.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability:  Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Shuttle services

Coming soon!

Local transportation services
Coming soon!

Other services

Coming soon!

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

In the spotlight at Lovell Federal health care - VA

Get help from a patient advocate Access your health records Find a phone number
Check your billing, insurance, and payment options Volunteer or donate Compare our performance with non-VA facilities

Health services offered here

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.

Audiology and speech

Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions, swallowing conditions
We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing, speech or balance. These include hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing the ears) and dizziness—also speech, language, voice or swallowing disorders.

Contact information

Hours
  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Audiology/Speech Pathology Clinic
224-610-3759
Appointments

Please be sure to tell the scheduler you would like to be seen at the Evanston CBOC.

Phone

Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:

  • Hearing and balance evaluations
  • Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
  • Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
  • Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
  • Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)

Learn more about our Audiology and Speech programs.

COVID-19 vaccines

Common conditions: coronavirus, COVID-19
We offer COVID-19 vaccines to all Veterans enrolled in VA health care. This includes Veterans who live or travel outside of the U.S. and are eligible for the VA Foreign Medical Program.

Contact information

Hours
  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Phone

Click on this link for information about COVID-19 vaccines and testing at Lovell FHCC for veterans, spouses, caregivers, CHAMPVA recipients, staff. Site includes information on Lovell FHCC's:

  • Visitor policy
  • Mask policy
  • COVID-19 testing 
  • COVID-19 vaccine appointments
  • Boosters
  • Unenrolled patient COVID-19 vaccine information

Gynecology

Our specialists offer reproductive health care services for women Veterans, including contraception, pregnancy care and fertility treatment.

Contact information

Hours
  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Phone

The Gynecology Clinic consists of three Gynecologists and one Women's Health Nurse Practitioner. A referral is required to be seen in the Gynecology Clinic, except for routine well woman care. The Gynecology Clinic serves veterans, active duty service members, dependents, and retirees.

Learn more about our gynecology services.

Laboratory and pathology

We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.

Contact information

Hours
  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Phone

Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:

  • Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
  • Testing for infectious diseases
  • Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
  • Autopsy services

MOVE! weight management

Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.

Contact information

Hours
  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Phone

Walk-ins accepted? No

MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:

  • Tips for portion control
  • How to read a food label

  • How to make better food choices to manage blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar

  • Mindful eating techniques that will help you learn to slow down and be satisfied with smaller portions

  • Tips for dinning out at restaurants and in social gatherings

  • How to become more active using your free pedometer!

Learn more about our MOVE! program.

Mental health care

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.

Contact information

Hours
  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Mental health clinic phone
224-610-3744
Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Phone

If you qualify for VA health care, you can get high-quality mental health services as part of your benefits. You may also be able to get care for certain mental health problems even if you don't have VA health care.

The Mental Health Clinic provides comprehensive mental health services for Veterans, active duty military members and their dependents, or TRICARE beneficiaries diagnosed with a broad range of behavioral and mental health disorders.

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator.

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Contact information

Hours
  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Phone

A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:

  • Labs and blood work
  • Mental health care
  • Women's health care
  • Radiology
  • Social services
  • Telehealth

Social work

Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.

Contact information

Hours
  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Phone

Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:

  • Home health services
  • Legal services
  • Transportation
  • Community living

Telehealth

With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.

Contact information

Hours
  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Evanston clinic Telehealth telephone
847-869-6315x 66316
Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Phone

We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:

  • Mental health
  • Retinal care (eye)
  • MOVE! weight management programs
  • Diabetes self-management and education
  • Smoking cessation
  • Visual impairment
  • Wound care
  • Pharmacy
  • Colon cancer screening
  • Nephrology
  • Genetic counseling
  • Transplant counceling
  • Dermatology
  • Rehabilitation
  • Nutrition

Learn more about telehealth

Women Veteran care

Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics and gynecology, pap smear, mammogram

We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.

Contact information

Hours
  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Phone

Our womens health program offers complete health care for women veterans. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women veterans include:

  • Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Breast health and pelvic floor therapy
  • Lifestyle wellness services
  • Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
  • Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Get updates from Lovell Federal health care - VA

Last updated: