Evanston VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic provides primary care and specialty health services, including mental health care, women’s health services, laboratory services, social work, and more. Below, you will find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Evanston VA clinic.
Location and contact information
Address
1942 Dempster Street
Evanston, IL 60202-1016
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Other services at Lovell Federal health care - VA
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Appointments
Please be sure to tell the scheduler you would like to be seen at the Evanston clinic.
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: Closed
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: Closed
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: Closed
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our audiology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology services including:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device
- Progressive tinnitus management
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorders
Chiropractic
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Appointments
Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We provide non-pharmacologic options such as spinal manipulation and therapeutic exercises.
Intimate partner violence support
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) Coordinator
Intimate partner violence (IPV) is when a current or former intimate partner (like a boyfriend, girlfriend, or spouse) stalks, harms, or threatens to harm their partner. Intimate partner violence can be emotional, physical, or sexual. It can also lead to short-term and long-term health problems, and a wide range of mental health issues. If you or someone you know is in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help. We offer:
- Intimate partner violence care coordinators
- Links to community-based support groups, and advocacy and legal services
- Referrals to and coordination with other treatment providers
- Connection to domestic violence shelters
- Services for Veterans who are homeless
- Interventions for patients who use violence in their intimate relationships
Laboratory and pathology
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Closed between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Closed between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Closed between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Closed between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Closed between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Main Phone
Mental health clinic phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you qualify for VA health care, you can get high-quality mental health services as part of your benefits. You may also be able to get care for certain mental health problems even if you don't have VA health care.
The mental health clinic provides comprehensive mental health services for Veterans diagnosed with a broad range of behavioral and mental health disorders.
Military sexual trauma care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Military sexual trauma (MST) coordinator
Military sexual trauma coordinator
We offer care for military sexual trauma at our facility. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:
- Counseling
- Psychiatric care
- Walk-in care
Learn more about military sexual trauma.
For help with disability compensation related to military sexual trauma, please contact the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) MST Outreach Benefits Coordinator at your local VBA regional office.
Minority Veteran care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Minority Veteran program coordinator
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
The goal of the Minority Veteran program is to increase local awareness for issues related to minority Veterans and to promote participation in existing VA benefit programs for eligible Veterans.
We also target outreach to minority Veterans and advocate on behalf of minority Veterans by identifying gaps in service to improve service delivery. The primary emphasis of the Minority Veteran program is to conduct outreach and education to the following, often underserved, minority Veterans: Pacific Islander, Asian American, African American, Hispanic/Latino, and Native American, including American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian.
MOVE! weight management
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
MOVE! coordinator
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
- Tips for portion control
- How to read a food label
- How to make better food choices to manage blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar
- Mindful eating techniques that will help you learn to slow down and be satisfied with smaller portions
- Tips for dinning out at restaurants and in social gatherings
- How to become more active using your free pedometer and resistance bands!
My HealtheVet coordinator
My HealtheVet Coordinator
My HealtheVet Helpline
Service Hours
- Mon: Closed
- Tue: Closed
- Wed: Closed
- Thu: Closed
- Fri: Closed
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Times posted monthly
Stay connected to your health care with My HealtheVet on VA.gov!
Veterans can securely manage appointments, medications, secure messages, lab results, and more — all in one convenient place.
Need help getting started? The My HealtheVet coordinators are here to assist with:
• Signing in with Login.gov or ID.me
• Navigating VA.gov
• Secure messaging
• Prescription refills
• Accessing medical records and lab results
• Downloading and using the VA Health and Benefits App
Nephrology
Common conditions: Dialysis, kidney disease, high blood pressure, hypertension
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Nephrology provides evaluation and treatment of patients with acute and chronic kidney diseases. These include kidney stone diseases, disorders of fluid and electrolytes and difficult to manage and complicated renal hypertension. They provide oversight of in-patients requiring hemodialysis.
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Appointments
Location
Room 112
Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: Closed
- Wed: Closed
- Thu: Closed
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
If you are living with or recovering from an injury, illness or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education and training to help you improve your health and quality of life.
Learn more about our services of physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy.
Podiatry
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: Closed
- Tue: Closed
- Wed: Closed
- Thu: Closed
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to noon
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Every 4th Friday of the month
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal and nail trimming)
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Psychiatry
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Mental health
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Good mental health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Our psychiatry teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help you with a range of mental and behavioral health problems, including:
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
- Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges, confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Social work
Appointments
Contact to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. Some social work services need a referral. Talk to your primary care provider.
Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Social workers meet the needs of Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors. Social workers provide comprehensive assessments to understand each patient’s unique needs, including health, living situation, and support systems, to guide personalized care planning. They offer crisis intervention, discharge planning, and long-term case management for patients facing challenges such as homelessness, complex medical issues, or mental health concerns. Social workers also serve as advocates and educators, helping patients navigate services, understand their rights, and access community resources. Through individual, group, and family therapy, social workers support Veterans in addressing emotional, behavioral, and life adjustment issues.
Suicide prevention
Phone
Veterans and Military Crisis Line
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Enhanced case management services
- VA S.A.V.E training to community organizations at no cost
- Safety planning
- Cable gun locks at no cost to Veterans
- Wallet cards, decals, medication organizers and other materials available to raise awareness of the Veterans Crisis Line
Telehealth
Telehealth
Evanston clinic Telehealth telephone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
TeleEye
Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Remote patient monitoring - Home telehealth
Phone
Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our innovative telehealth technologies provide mobility and enhanced access to care. Telehealth connects you with your VA care teams and specialists, no matter the distance.
Telehealth services can reduce travel and bring care closer to you through:
- Bridging the digital divide
- Clinical video telehealth (CVT)
- Connected Care programs
- Remote Patient Monitoring – Home Telehealth (RPM-HT)
- TeleAudiology program
- TeleDermatology program
- TeleEye Screening program
- VA Mobile
- VA Video Connect (VVC)
- TeleMOVE and Be Active and MOVE (BAM)
- TeleWhole Health
- TeleRehab
- TelePharmacy
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our women’s health program offers comprehensive health care for women Veterans. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health and can provide care for acute and chronic conditions. Women’s health primary care providers work closely with specialists in gynecology, female urology, endocrinology, radiology, cardiology, pulmonary and breast health. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Preventative cancer screenings
- Reproductive health and maternity care
- Sexual health and pelvic floor therapy
- Menopause management
- Integrated mental health care
- Clinical pharmacy consultation