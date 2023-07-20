Pharmacy residency programs
Thank you for your interest in our pharmacy residency programs. Our residency programs allow flexibility and diversity designed to help our residents enhance clinical skills, develop managerial knowledge, and advance oral and written communication abilities.
Objectives
During the pharmacy residency:
- Resident will enhance their skills to provide direct patient care in a hospital setting in which the resident contributes and actively participates in daily patient care activities.
- Resident will develop and implement innovative pharmacy services as well as expand and maintain existing programs.
- Resident will learn to make appropriate recommendations in clinical problem solving and decision making by assessing patient-specific medical problems, evaluating drug therapies, and designing comprehensive medication management plans.
- Resident will have the opportunity to educate pharmacy students through active teaching in introductory and/or advanced clinical pharmacy practice experiences and didactic education.
- Resident will complete a residency project suitable for publication and presentation.
- Resident will develop verbal and written communication skills by providing education to patients and other healthcare professionals.
- Resident will learn to appropriately document clinical interventions and patient education in a computerized medical record system.
- Resident will obtain the skills to integrate data obtained from multiple sources to derive an overall conclusion or answer to a drug information inquiry.
Affiliation
Our pharmacy department is affiliated with and holds co-funded faculty positions with Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science College of Pharmacy. Residents have the opportunity to co-precept students.
How to apply
Applications for the PGY1 and PGY2 Pharmacy Residency Programs should be submitted through the
Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS) http://www.ashp.org/phorcas.
Please include the following in your application submission:
- Letter of intent
- CV
- College of Pharmacy transcripts
- 3 letters of recommendation
The deadline to submit your application is the first Friday of January.
Candidates will be notified of interview status no later than February 10.
This residency site agrees that no person at this site will solicit, accept, or use any ranking-related information from any residency applicant.
Appointment is contingent upon satisfactory completion of a physical exam, including negative drug test.
Applicants must meet requirements for federal employment. Residents are required to obtain a pharmacist’s license in any state within 90 days of employment.
To learn more, please join us virtually December 8, 2022, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. CST for the 2022 Federal Virtual residency Showcase. Access the showcase by using this link.
Program Overview PGY1
General information
Duration: 12 months
Starting Date: July 1st
- Accreditation: ASHP
- ASHP code: 41350
- NMS code: 154213
- Number of positions: 2
- Hospital size: 588 beds
- Estimated salary: $45,889
- Staffing: One weekend per month
- Vacation days: 13
- Sick days: 13
- Paid federal holidays: 11
- Health benefits: optional
Required rotations
- Acute inpatient psychiatry
- Primary care mental health integration
- Outpatient mental health/urgent care
- Clozapine clinic (longitudinal)
Electives
- Academica
- Academic detailing
- Advanced inpatient psychiatry
- BRIDGE program
- Domiciliary programs
- Home based primary care
- Neurology/TBI
- Pain management
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- Substance use disorder clinic
Longitudinal experience
- Co-precept pharmacy students
- Drug information requests
- Inpatient hospital practice
- Long-term medication management of home-based primary care patients
- Medication usage evaluation
- Pharmacy Teaching Certificate program - Rosalind Franklin University
- Prior authorization consult evaluation
- Quarterly newsletter
- Residency research project
Program overview PGY2 - Mental health
General information
Duration: 12 months
Starting date: July 1st
- Accreditation: ASHP
- ASHP code: 41012
- NMS code: 636466
- Number of positions: 2
- Hospital size: 588 beds
- Estimated salary: $50,150
- Vacation days: 13
- Sick days: 13
- Paid federal holidays: 11
- Health benefits: Optional
Required rotations
- Residential domiciliary programs (PTSD, homeless, SUD)
- Acute inpatient psychiatry
- Pharmacy administration
- Outpatient mental health/urgent care
Electives
- Academia
- Academic detailing
- Additional disciplines available depending on interests
- Advanced inpatient psychiatry
- BRIDGE (ACT-based program)
- Esketamine clinic
- Geriatric psychiatry/home based primary care
- Neurology/traumatic brain injury
- Pediatric and adolescent psychiatry
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- Primary care mental health integration (PCMHI)
- Psychiatry consult liaison
- Substance use disorder clinic
Longitudinal experience
- Clozapine clinic
- Leadership workshop series
- Pain management
- Prior authorization consult evaluation
- Residency research project
Additional information
- First combined VA-DoD health care facility in the nation; serves Active Duty military members, military dependents and Veterans
- Providing patient care supported by evidence-based policies and procedures
- Located near public transportation with easy access to downtown Chicago and minutes from Lake Michigan
Other experiences
- Coordinating IPPE/APPE students
- Exposure to population health management
- Involvement in development and data collection for facility-wide clinical quality improvement measures
- Pharmacy benefits management via P&T committee and prior authorization consult evaluation
- Projects including a newsletter, journal clubs, grand rounds presentation, case presentations and drug-information requests
- Teaching certificate through Rosalind Franklin University (RFU), including: co-precepting pharmacy students, providing lectures, topic discussions and workshops
Program overview PGY2 - Ambulatory care residency
General information
Duration: 12-month residency
Starting date: July 1st
- Accreditation: ASHP
- ASHP code: 41012
- NMS code: 746065
- Number of positions: 1 or 2
- Hospital size: 588 beds
- Estimated salary: $50,150
- Vacation days: 13
- Sick days: 13
- Paid federal holidays: 11
- Health benefits: Optional
Required rotations
- Home-based primary care (HBPC) - Longitudinal rotation
- Pain clinic
- Patient-aligned care team (PACT) - longitudinal experience including time at various sites (community-based primary care clinics, Department of Defense Medical Home Port, PACT at the FHCC)
- Pharmacy administration
Electives
- Academia
- Academic detailing
- Emergency medicine
- Informatics
- Medication safety
- Mental health
- Oncology
- Pharmacy benefits management
- Specialty pharmacy
Other experiences
- Coordinating IPPE/APPE students
- Exposure to population health management
- Involvement in development and data collection for facility-wide clinical quality improvement measures.
- Pharmacy benefits management via P&T committee and prior authorization consult evaluation
- Projects including a newsletter, journal clubs, grand rounds presentation, case presentations and drug-information requests
- Teaching certificate through Rosalind Franklin University (RFU), including: co-precepting pharmacy students and providing lectures, topic discussions and workshops
Additional information
- First combined VA-DoD health care facility in the nation; serves Active Duty military members, military dependents, and Veterans
- Providing patient care supported by evidence-based policies and procedures
- Located near public transportation with easy access to downtown Chicago and minutes from Lake Michigan
Contact us
Janet Lederman Pharm. D., BCPS
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Director
Lovell Federal health care
Phone: 224-610-5454
Email: janet.lederman@va.gov
Roberta Dume Pharm.D., BCPS
PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Director
Lovell Federal health care
Phone: 224-610-5981
Email: roberta.dume@va.gov
Aeman Choudhury Pharm. D., BCACP
PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Program Director
Lovell Federal health care
Phone: 224-610-4327
Email: aeman.choudhury@va.gov