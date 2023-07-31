Post-baccalaureate nurse residency program
Join our team through our post-baccalaureate nurse residency program .
We are accepting applications for the Post-Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Program funded by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA).
As a nurse resident, you will receive a stipend and benefits during your year of advanced training. After the 12-month training is completed, permanent employee opportunities will be dependent upon RN vacancies.
This is a federally funded registered nurse residency program that will be held in accordance with VA OAA requirements and aligned with the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education standards (CCNE).
Program description
Residency programs ensure a supervised transition to autonomous and competent clinical practice. Clinical settings:
- Provide a range of experiences in the application of nursing science and practice.
- Provide exposure to Veterans and Military of varying backgrounds and cultures.
- Foster graduated responsibility in carrying out professional functions.
Continuity of care is stressed in transitions of care from inpatient to outpatient settings, acute and long-term care, and mental health programs.
You will be an integral part of interdisciplinary teams and can enhance clinical and leadership skills in a variety of clinical settings.
As a successful graduate of the program, you will be well positioned to initiate your professional nursing career.
Eligibility requirements
- United States citizen
- Graduated from a CCNE or NLNAC accredited program with a BSN or MSN within the last 12 months, serving in your first nursing role.
- Minimum cumulative grade point (average of 3.25 on a 4-point scale).
- Current, unrestricted RN license.
- Must pass pre-employment medical exam and drug testing.
- Be proficient in spoken and written English.
- Be physically capable of walking, bending, stooping, and some lifting in the direct care of patients. There may also be extended periods of sitting.
Application
If you meet the eligibility requirements, please submit the following:
- Cover letter, including why you are interested in this Residency program
- Resume
- School transcript (does not need to be official for application process)
- Three letters of reference, including one reference from a senior year nursing faculty member
- DD 214 (if Veteran)
- Application for Health Professions Trainees (VA Form 10-2850D)
- Please submit application to:
Rebecca Myers, MSN, RN
PBNR Program Director
Compensation
- Nurse residents are paid clinical trainees, not employees.
- Resident trainee appointments are for approximately one year to accrue benefits, including health insurance.
- Benefits (four hours of sick leave and four hours of vacation/annual leave per two-week pay period).
- Nurse residents earn an annual stipend with no required holidays, weekends, or night shifts.
Contact
Rebecca Myers MSN, RN
Post-Baccalaureate Nurse Residency (PBNR) program director
Lovell Federal health care
Email: rebecca.myers@va.gov