Psychology training programs

About our Psychology Training Program

There are several core values and principles that guide how we operate our Psychology Training Program. Our program is grounded in the development of our trainees. We are committed to providing excellent clinical supervision and professional mentorship. Our primary focus is on creating a flexible, tailored, and hands-on training experience that meets the training and professional development needs of each trainee to prepare them for their career.

Because we are a combined VA and DoD site adjacent to Naval Station Great Lakes, we uniquely offer multiple rotations and opportunities to work with Naval Recruits and Active Duty Service Members (from all branches), as well as with Veterans.

We believe this provides our trainees a distinctive chance to experience the full span of a military career (Recruit, Active Duty, and Veteran), which in turns facilitates better understanding of a patient’s experience and better delivery of care.