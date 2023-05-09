Psychology training programs
The Psychology Training Program offers psychology externships, doctoral internships, and postdoctoral fellowships for doctoral-level trainees. Please see below for further information about our program and each of these training experiences.
About our Psychology Training Program
There are several core values and principles that guide how we operate our Psychology Training Program. Our program is grounded in the development of our trainees. We are committed to providing excellent clinical supervision and professional mentorship. Our primary focus is on creating a flexible, tailored, and hands-on training experience that meets the training and professional development needs of each trainee to prepare them for their career.
Because we are a combined VA and DoD site adjacent to Naval Station Great Lakes, we uniquely offer multiple rotations and opportunities to work with Naval Recruits and Active Duty Service Members (from all branches), as well as with Veterans.
We believe this provides our trainees a distinctive chance to experience the full span of a military career (Recruit, Active Duty, and Veteran), which in turns facilitates better understanding of a patient’s experience and better delivery of care.
Additionally, our program’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion principles also shapes our recruitment and training program, and is evident throughout all clinical work, supervision, and training experiences. At Lovell FHCC, we strive for an environment grounded in cultural humility and self-reflection. We serve a diverse population and are working to grow a staff and trainee community that reflects this diversity across all identity intersections. We know that when we bring together and honor individuals’ backgrounds and histories, we do better as people, providers, and as a community.
With that in mind, we are committed to providing culturally responsive and holistic care, brave spaces for staff and trainees to explore and grow, and support for combatting systemic inequities while pursuing opportunities for inclusion and justice. We strongly welcome and encourage candidates from historically minoritized groups to apply to our site.
Contact
Suchi Daga PhD
Director of Psychology Training
Lovell Federal health care
Email: suchi.daga@va.gov
Ashley Simendinger PsyD
Assistant Director of Psychology Training
Lovell Federal health care
Email: ashley.simendinger@va.gov
Psychology externship
Application submission window is between January 16, 2023 - January 20, 2023, by 5 p.m. CST
The unpaid Advanced Psychology Externship Program starts on August 1, 2023, and runs through June 28, 2024, 16 hours per week, and generally consists of clinical training, supervision, and didactics. We offer externship positions to advanced doctoral trainees in several clinics. For the 2023-2024 training year, we expect to have positions available in:
- Outpatient Mental Health Clinic (MHC) - 7 positions
- Domiciliary Care for Homeless Veterans (DCHV) - 1 position
- Stress Disorders Treatment Unit (SDTU) - 1 position
- Trauma Recovery Program (TRP) - 1 position
- Neuropsychology services - 2 positions
Psychology internship
Application deadline: November 11, 2022
Number of available positions: 6 general track and 1 neuropsychology track
The Doctoral Internship Program adheres to the guidelines of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC) and is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will occur in October 2022.
Questions related to the program’s accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
Education Directorate,
American Psychological Association
750 First Street NE
Washington, D.C. 20002-4242
Phone: 202-336-5979
E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org
https://accreditation.apa.org/
Psychology fellowship
Application deadline: January 2, 2023
Available positions and tracks:
- Addiction Treatment Program - 1 position
- Domiciliary Care for Homeless Veterans - 1 position
- Geropsychology - 1 position
- Trauma Recovery (outpatient & residential) - 1 position
Lovell FHCC will adhere to the Common Hold Date (2/27/2023) process https://www.appic.org/Postdocs/Postdoctoral-Selection/Postdoctoral-Selection-Standards
Our Postdoctoral Fellowship Program is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will occur in 2023.
Eligibility requirements
Per VA policy, we can only offer training positions to United States citizens who are pursuing a doctoral degree in clinical or counseling psychology from an APA-accredited institution (only externs may be non-US citizens).