Command Sponsor Program
Sailors: If you're stationed at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center and Navy Readiness and Training Command Great Lakes, we encourage you to take part in our Command Sponsor Program to assist you with your relocation.
Sponsorship is a vital componenet of a mobile military life. Relocation can be a stressful experience for both service members and their families. The Captian James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center's Command Sponsorship Program is here to assist sailors relocating to our area.
Prior to your arrival, your designated Sponsor will contact you to assist with your transition.
Before your arrival, your sponsor may assist you by:
- Providing information about the Sponsorship Program and unit procedures
- Making temporary lodging aragements
- Providing information about schools, medical care, childcare and other resources
When you arrive, your Sponsor may assist you by:
- Meeting you upon arrival, or making arangements for you to be met
- Providing transportation to your lodging
- Taking you to the local Fleet & Family Support Center
- Introducing you to key personnel at the command
After you arrive, your Sponsor may assist you by:
- Showing you to the installation housing office
- Offering assistance regarding vehicle registration
- Assisting with transportation needs
- Helping you and your family settle into your new home
Resources:
www.med.navy.mil/NMRTC-Great-Lakes-IL/
www.militaryonesource.com
www.cnic.navy.mil/regions/cnrma/installations/ns_great_lakes.html
www.defensetravel.dod.mil/perdiem
www.dodlodging.net
www.housing.navy.mil
www.facebook.com/Greatlakesschoolliaison
www.facebook.com/pg/NavalStationGreatLakes
*EXTERNAL LINK DISCLAIMER: These links provide additional information that may be useful or interesting and are being provided consistent with the intended purpose of this website. However, FHCC cannot attest to the accuracy of information provided by this link or any other linked site. Providing links to a non-VA, DOD, or FHCC website does not constitute an endorsement by FHCC or VA, or any of its employees of the sponsors of the site or the information or products presented on the site. Also, be aware that the privacy protection provided on the VA.gov domain may not be available at the external link.
Local Contacts:
- Base Operator: 847-688-3500
- Housing Office: 847-688-3340
- Personal Property Office: 847-688-5371
- Personal Support Detachment (PSD): 847-688-5500
- Great Lakes Youth Center: 847-588-5573/5581
- Lovell FHCC: 847-688-1900
- Fleet and Family Support Center: 847-688-3603