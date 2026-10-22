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Lovell Federal health care - VA
At Lovell FHCC, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.
Locations
3001 Green Bay Road
North Chicago, IL 60064-3048
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
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Other services at Lovell Federal health care - VA
Stories
Navy Medical Corps Capt. Afshin Afarin assumed command of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Great Lakes June 12, in a ceremony at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center, relieving Navy Medical Service Corps Capt. Chad Roe.
Events
New to TRICARE? Do you have questions about TRICARE and do you understand the different plans? You are invited to learn more about your TRICARE insurance benefit from TRIWEST representatives during this monthly briefing at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center.
When
Thu. Oct 29, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Where
Auditorium, Bldg. 4