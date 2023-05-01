Our history

Lovell FHCC is located in North Chicago, Illinois, and was established on Oct. 1, 2010 when the former North Chicago VA Medical Center (VAMC) and the former Naval Health Clinic Great Lakes (NHCGL) merged their resources and services. A combined mission of the health care center means active duty military, their family members, military retirees and veterans are all cared for at the facility. The center cares for nearly 75,000 patients per year, including an estimated 40,000 Navy recruits who prepare for military service at Recruit Training Command at Naval Station Great Lakes.

In 2019, the resources of Lovell FHCC that provide medical care and support for Department of Defense beneficiaries were aligned under the management oversight of the Defense Health Agency. While DHA is responsible for health care delivery and business operations, Navy Medicine retains principle responsibility for operational readiness of the Navy and Marine Corps. To complement the transition, Navy Medicine established the co-located Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Great Lakes, to which all military personnel of Lovell FHCC are assigned.

West campus

We provide a full spectrum of health care for our patients, including full medical and surgical care, a large array of medical sub-specialties (cardiology, pulmonary, neurology, etc.), a variety of mental health services (acute and long-term care, post-traumatic stress disorder, homeless domiciliary care, alcohol/drug rehab, etc.), Community Living Center, as well as many other programs, at our campus in North Chicago, Illinois.

East campus

At our four branch medical clinics on Naval Station Great Lakes, we serve U.S. Navy military members and recruits:

USS Osborne (Bldg. 1017)

USS Tranquillity (Bldg. 1007)

USS Red Rover (Bldg. 1523)

Fisher Clinic (Bldg. 237)

Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs)

We have CBOCs in: