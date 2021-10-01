Skip to Content
Leadership

Find contact information for members of Lovell Federal health care's leadership team.
Dr. Robert Buckley Director
Robert Buckley MD

Director

Lovell Federal health care

Phone: 224-610-3002

Captain Chad McKenzie Commanding Officer
Chad McKenzie CAPT

Deputy Director Lovell FHCC, Commanding Officer NMRTC Great Lakes

Lovell Federal health care

Dr. Jeffrey Oken Chief Medical Executive
Jeffrey Oken MD

Chief Medical Executive

Lovell Federal health care

oboza
Salee Jane Oboza CAPT

Executive Officer

Lovell Federal health care

Command Master Chief Veronica Brittenum
Veronica Brittenum

Command Master Chief

Lovell Federal health care

Captain Kevin Burns Associate Director Nursing Practice/Senior VA Nurse Executive
Kevin Burns CAPT

Associate Director Nursing Practice/Senior VA Nurse Executive

Lovell Federal health care

Yolanda Martinez Acting Associate Director Resources
Yolanda Martinez

Acting Associate Director Resources

Lovell Federal health care

Kathleen Kennedy
Kathleen Kennedy

Assistant Director, Plans and Operations

Lovell Federal health care

April Shaw Associate Chief Nurse, Surgical Services
April Shaw MSN, RN CCRN

Associate Director Patient Care Services/Chief Nurse Executive

Lovell Federal health care