Mission and vision

Our mission

Leading the way for federal health care by providing a quality, patient-centered experience and ensuring the highest level of operational medical readiness.

Our vision

Creating the future of federal health care.

Our values

Lovell FHCC is proud to celebrate the values of the Department of the Navy and Department of Veterans Affairs.



VA values: (ICARE) Respect, Integrity, Trust, Accountability, and Teamwork



Navy values: Honor, Courage, and Commitment

Who we serve

We provide you with health care services at four locations serving northeastern Illinois and southeastern Wisconsin. Our main hospital is at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center at the Great Lakes Naval Station in North Chicago. We also have 3 community-based outpatient clinics in Evanston and McHenry, Illinois, and Kenosha, Wisconsin.