Mission and vision
Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center's Mission, Vision, and Values
Our mission
Leading the way for federal health care by providing a quality, patient-centered experience and ensuring the highest level of operational medical readiness.
Our vision
Creating the future of federal health care.
Our values
Lovell FHCC is proud to celebrate the values of the Department of the Navy and Department of Veterans Affairs.
VA values: (ICARE) Respect, Integrity, Trust, Accountability, and Teamwork
Navy values: Honor, Courage, and Commitment
Who we serve
We provide you with health care services at four locations serving northeastern Illinois and southeastern Wisconsin. Our main hospital is at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center at the Great Lakes Naval Station in North Chicago. We also have 3 community-based outpatient clinics in Evanston and McHenry, Illinois, and Kenosha, Wisconsin.