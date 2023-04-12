Sexual trauma survivors t-shirt workshop

Survivors t-shirt workshop

If you are a survivor of sexual trauma, we invite you to attend our make-and-take workshop. T-shirts will be available for you to make and take home with you.

For more information, please contact Diane Johnson Grimmer at 224-610-5788

Military sexual trauma (MST) refers to sexual assault or sexual harassment experienced during military service. Veterans of all genders and from all types of backgrounds have experienced MST.

If you're having difficulties related to MST, we're here to support you in whatever way will help you best.