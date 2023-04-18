Skip to Content
Virtual Women Veterans Focus Group

Upcoming virtual Women Veterans Focus Group on Tuesday, May 30th, 2023!

When:

Tue. May 30, 2023, 10:30 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Upcoming virtual Women Veterans Focus Group on Tuesday, May 30th, 2023! Join us on MS Teams from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. so we can hear about your health care needs. If you would like to participate, call 224-610-1123 or email Irma.Sharp@va.gov or call Josephine Galang at (224) 610-1694 or josephine.galang@va.gov

