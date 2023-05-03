Juneteenth Celebration

Join us to recognize the accomplishments and freedom of African Americans!

On June 16th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. we will have food, games, music, cultural, and educational activities at Parking Lot T at our North Chicago location.

We will also have booths for PTSD, nutrition, homeless services, domestic violence awareness, and military sexual trauma.

Questions? Contact either Michael Tharpe at michael.tharpe@va.gov or Curtistene Levi at curtistene.levi@va.gov