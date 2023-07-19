Veterans Creative Arts Festival - Entry Week!

Submissions for the festival will be taken Aug. 21-25, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Where: Bldg. 131 1st floor activity room, Lovell FHCC, 3001 Green Bay Road, North Chicago IL



Calling all veteran artists, writers, performers (singers, musicians, poets, dancers) - It's time to enter our annual Veterans Creative Arts Festival, which will occur in two parts this year - an art show August and a stage show at the College of Lake County in October.



Bring your art and creative writing submissions and enter this year's Creative Arts Festival (CAF) by coming in person to Lovell FHCC. Musicians, too, should enter in person during this time.



For questions, contact Recreation Therapist Tricia Stewart (art/creative writing submissions), tricia.stewart@va.gov, or Recreation Therapist Elizabeth La Combe (performances), elizabeth.lacombe@va.gov.