Veterans Creative Arts Festival Entry Week

Veterans, it's that time of year again! Are you talented in the arts? Do you paint, draw, sculpt, or take great photos? Are you a poet? Are you an author? Do you sing or dance or do dramatic readings? If so, enter our veterans creative arts competition for a chance to compete in VA’s annual National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.

Entries will be taken Aug. 21-25, in person, in Bldg. 131, in the first floor activity room, at our North Chicago campus.

Veterans must be enrolled for care at Lovell FHCC to enter.

Lovell FHCC's 2023 CAF will take place in two parts - there will be an art show, including the writing submissions, in the new Education Center of Excellence, Bldg. 4, on our main North Chicago campus, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 12-13 in the Staff Engagement Room.

Those competing in performance art categories will be part of Lovell FHCC's live stage show at the College of Lake County, Oct. 12. More details will be published as it gets closer.

For questions, contact Co-chair Tricia Stewart, 224-235-2280, tricia.stewart@va.gov, or Co-chair Elizabeth La Combe, elizabeth.lacombe@va.gov, 224-336-0021.