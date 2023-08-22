Women Veterans Focus Group (Virtual)

Women Veterans Focus Group (Virtual) August 29 2023

Calling all women Veterans, whether you are enrolled for health care here or not, whether you have used your Veterans benefits or not! We value your input about your health care and other services here at Lovell FHCC and would like you to join in our next Women Veterans Focus Group, which will be a virtual (Teams) meeting Aug. 29.



Let us know where we can improve, as well as where we are doing a good job, and let us know if you think we're doing enough to reach women veterans.



Please email Women Veterans Program Manager Dr. Irma Sharp to sign up - irma.sharp@va.gov.