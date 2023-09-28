All are invited to a Lung Cancer Screening Health Fair and Great American Smokeout Event!



The event will include same-day lung cancer screenings, tobacco cessation information & support, information about whole health offerings, giveaways and more!



It will be held inside the main entrance to our North Chicago hospital, building 133EF/ambulatory care clinic. Come in where valet parking is located, by the four flagpoles.

