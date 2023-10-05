McHenry by appointment flu shot clinic

va, veteran, flu, shot, influenza, immunization, lovell, clinic, 2023

Saturday flu clinic is available for eligible Veterans.

Call 815-759-2306 to schedule.

Appointments are also available 9 a.m.-12 p.m. & 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Veterans enrolled for care at Lovell FHCC or at another VA medical center qualify for free flu shots. Veterans not already enrolled are encouraged to register for care at the FHCC prior to coming in for Saturday flu shot clinics. To enroll, go to our website and fill out an Application for Health Care Benefits, which can be submitted electronically, mailed or brought to the FHCC in person. For questions, contact the eligibility office at 224-610-3747.