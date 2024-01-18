Women Veterans focus group

Virtual focus group for women Veteran patients at Lovell FHCC.

If you are a woman Veteran, we want to know about your health care needs. We're seeking women Veterans who receive care at Lovell FHCC - either at the main hospital or one of our community based outpatient clinics - as well as those who may receive care in the future. Or maybe you just want to find out about what is available here at Lovell FHCC. All are welcome to participate!

If you would like to join in this MS Teams meeting, please contact Dr. Irma Sharp, our Women Veterans program manager, at 224-610-1123, or email her at irma.sharp@va.gov.