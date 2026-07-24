Caregiver support
We offer several services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Programs
The Caregiver Support program is two separate programs, the Program of General Caregiver Support Services (PGCSS) and the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC). Visit Caregiver Support Program - Two Programs: What’s the Difference? to learn more about the differences between both programs.
Connect with a support coordinator
Services
Care we provide
We offer clinical services to caregivers of eligible and covered Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system. The program’s mission is to promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our nation’s Veterans, through education, resources, support and services.
Supportive services for enrollees
- In-person and virtual support groups
- Building Better Caregiver (6-week online workshop)
- Caregivers FIRST and powerful tools for caregivers
- Monthly Caregiver Support Line education calls
- REACH VA (individual coaching)
- Peer support mentoring
- Annie Text program
- S.A.V.E. suicide prevention training
- Caregiver health and well-being coaching
Caregiver Support Center
A place family caregivers can go during Veteran’s appointments to relax. The Caregiver Center is staffed by a trained volunteer, who can provide more information on the Caregiver Support program. Please feel to stop by the center for information, a complimentary snack, tea, coffee, or to relax by the fireplace.
The Caregiver Support Center is located at:
Building 133, Room 2A-117 (right across from surgery)
Hours: Monday – Friday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Caregiver Support Groups
Evanston CBOC Caregiver Support Group
Last Monday of the month from 11 a.m. to noon. Caregivers must be enrolled in the Caregiver Support program to attend.
McHenry CBOC Caregiver Support Group
Last Tuesday of the month from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. Caregivers must be enrolled in the Caregiver Support Program to attend.
To register for this program or to verify the group times, please contact 224-610-2273. Contact staff for exact date and times in case there are cancelations or changes to the schedule.
VA National Caregiver Support Line (CSL)
The CSL is staffed by VA clinical social workers who respond to calls from caregivers, Veterans, and community agencies seeking information about VA caregiver services. Social workers provide information about assistance through the VA, offer supportive counseling and link callers to local contacts.
Call the CSL at 1-855-260-3274 to learn more about the support available to you and for assistance connecting with the caregiver support team at your local VA Medical Center.
Annie caregiver text support
Annie is a text messaging service that promotes self-care for caregivers of Veterans. Annie provides support via text messaging to caregivers. Messages may be educational, motivational, or an activity. Messages are available for stress, bereavement, or dementia behaviors. You may pause or stop the service at any time.
Download the app: Annie for Veterans | VA Mobile
Building Better Caregivers (BBC)
A six week online workshop for caregivers of Veterans of all eras who are caring for someone with dementia, memory problems, post-traumatic stress disorder, a serious brain injury, or any other serious injury or illness. BBC helps caregivers in two keyways: training in how to provide better care and helping caregivers learn how to manage their own emotions, stress and physical health.
Caregiver self-care courses
Courses are in-person or virtual trainings provided to groups of caregivers with a focus on supporting and meeting the needs of caregivers.
Topics include:
- Managing stress
- Problem solving and effective communication
- Taking care of yourself
- Handling emotions
- Lowering stress, improving mood.
Three resilience courses are offered by telephone:
- Self-discovery
- Self-compassion
- Self-care for the caregiver
Peer support mentoring
Provides an opportunity for caregivers to receive guidance and to share their experiences, wisdom, skills, and passion with other caregivers. The program was developed to strengthen relationships between caregivers, to provide an opportunity for networking and to empower caregivers to help one another.
REACH VA intervention
Resources for Enhancing All Caregivers Health (REACH) is an evidenced-based intervention that is delivered by VA clinical staff to provide support to stressed and burdened caregivers of any Veteran from any era, with special focus on caregivers of Veterans with:
- Dementia
- Spinal cord injury/disorders
- Multiple sclerosis (MS)
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)
- Spouses of post 9/11 Veterans
REACH VA can be provided to an individual caregiver or as a telephone support group by staff at VA facilities. Caregivers of Veterans and Veterans providing care can also be referred to the Caregiver Center to receive the individual REACH VA program.
Suicide prevention toolkit for caregivers
This toolkit provides education to caregivers of Veterans, including facts about:
- Suicide prevention
- Mental health
- Substance use disorder treatment
In addition, it provides self-care resources and describes when to reach out for help.
VA Video Connect (VVC)
VVC is a VA application that allows Veterans and caregivers to meet face-to-face with VA health care providers in virtual medical rooms. The application uses encrypted video that is secure and private. VVC provides a flexible option for meeting with providers and caregiver support coordinators. It’s time-efficient and convenient.