Caregiver support
Lovell Federal health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Kristina Naidicz MSW, LCSW
General Caregiver Support Program Coordinator
Lovell Federal health care
Phone: 224-610-2273
Email: Kristina.Naidicz@va.gov
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a Lovell Federal health care caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the North Chicago region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 224-610-2273