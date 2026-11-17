Homeless Veteran care

Homeless Veterans walk-in center

The walk-in center is offered for Veterans that are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless to learn about housing options offered through the grant and per diem program, HUD/VASH, Homeless Veterans Rehabilitation program (HVRP), as well as community resources.

Social workers are available to assist with the following:

Housing referrals

Advocacy

Crisis prevention

Safety planning

Transportation information

Housing information

Budgeting assistance

Brief supportive counseling

Homeless programs at Lovell FHCC are an integral part of health care, as we strive to eradicate homelessness among Veterans. We assist Veterans with homeless prevention services as well as with emergency, transitional, and permanent housing options. We also help Veterans with establishing comprehensive care plans (medical, mental health, substance abuse treatment) within our facility.