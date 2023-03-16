Mental health care

The Stress Disorder Treatment Unit (SDTU) at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center (FHCC) in North Chicago, IL is a therapeutic community for veterans and active duty service members experiencing symptoms of combat-related post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Although the SDTU is a part of the Mental Health Department, it functions differently from traditional psychiatric treatment units. Unless other medical, psychiatric, or substance abuse problems require prior attention, veterans and active duty service members with symptoms of PTSD are admitted directly to the SDTU. Housed together, the Residents function as a distinct community within the Federal Health Care Center. The interaction between the Residents is an important factor in the therapeutic experience, and prepares them for adaptive interpersonal and social functioning upon returning to the community. Residents have individualized Recovery Plans based on their identified goals. The Resident can start the Recovery Plan even before admission by filling out page 39 of this handbook.

The SDTU is a residential treatment program that offers evidence-based and state-of-the-art approaches designed to support recovery from PTSD and integration into meaningful self-determined roles.

Residents of the SDTU include male and female combat-Veterans from all eras and current Active Duty Service Members from all branches of the Armed Forces. Although the primary focus is the Veteran or Service Member him/herself, family members are encouraged to participate as appropriate.

Recovery enables a person to participate fully in the experiences life has to offer. Members travel a recovery journey to develop their lives, find hope,validate strengths, learn life skills, and access the community in meaningful self-determined roles.