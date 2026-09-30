Patient advocates
Our patient advocates are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates. Patient advocates can be reached through walk-in, a phone call, or secure messaging.
Connect with a patient advocate
Jennifer Olden
Chief experience officer
Lovell Federal health care
Phone:
Jennifer Corrao
Senior patient advocate
Lovell Federal health care
Phone:
Heather Lamb
Patient advocate
Lovell Federal health care
Phone:
Duane Recepcion
Patient advocate
Lovell Federal health care
Phone:
Collin Cox
Patient advocate
Lovell Federal health care
Phone:
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights