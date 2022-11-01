News releases for Lovell Federal health care - VA.

Lovell FHCC to hold next patient tele-town hall May 13 May 10, 2023 The Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center’s next Community Tele-Town Hall will be at 1 p.m., May 13. All are invited to participate.

Lovell Federal Health Care Center to sponsor in-person job fair April 29 April 25, 2023 Lovell Federal Health Care Center to sponsor in-person job fair April 29. Positions include nurses, medical support assistants, housekeeping aides, sterile processing service technicians, social workers, pharmacy techs, supply techs, and more.

Lovell FHCC to Hold Drug Take Back Day April 22 April 19, 2023 Veterans and non-Veterans can dispose of expired and unused prescription medications at Lovell Federal Health Care Center on April 22.

Lovell FHCC meets permanent housing placement target for homeless veterans in 2022 January 26, 2023 As part of VA’s nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless Veterans in 2022, the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center, with the help of community partners, has provided 117 permanent housing placements to homeless Veterans.

Lovell Federal Health Care Center director promotes the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson honoring our promise to address PACT Act of 2022 December 01, 2022 In a new PSA about the expansion of benefits available to veterans under the PACT Act, Lovell Federal Health Care Center Director Dr. Robert Buckley urges all veterans to explore signing up for VA benefits.

Lovell Federal Health Care Center to sponsor job fair August 20 August 09, 2022 Facility Management and Nutrition and Food Service open positions include cooks, engineers, laborers, painters, carpenters and more

Lovell FHCC is seeking submissions for its 2022 Veteran Creative Arts Festival August 08, 2022 Veteran artists, performers and writers have until Sept. 16 to enter annual Lovell Federal Health Care Center Veterans Creative Arts Festival.

Lovell FHCC to hold Patient Tele-Town Hall Dec. 21 December 09, 2021 The Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center’s next Patient Tele-Town Hall will be at 11 a.m., Dec. 21. All patients and stakeholders of Lovell FHCC are encouraged to join in.

Lovell FHCC to hold virtual Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 9 November 05, 2021 In Honor of Veterans Day, the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center will host a special program at 1 p.m., Nov. 9.