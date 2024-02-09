PRESS RELEASE

February 9, 2024

North Chicago , IL — The Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center will hold two patient tele-town halls this month, one for Veteran patients Feb. 16 and one for patients who are covered by TRICARE Feb. 21.

The Federal Electronic Health Record (FEHR), which will “go live” at Lovell FHCC March 9, will be a topic of both town halls. The town halls will also provide facility updates and information about many services for Veterans, military members and military families. The town halls are led by Director Dr. Robert Buckley and Deputy Director Capt. Chad McKenzie, who also is the commanding officer for Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Great Lakes.

Tele-town halls are similar to radio talk shows. Participants share questions with screeners and are placed in a queue to potentially ask their questions “live.” A selection of current patients will receive an automated call the day prior, and immediately at the start of each town hall, inviting them to join. Others who want to ensure they can participate can send their phone number to FHCC.Feedback@va.gov by noon, Feb. 14 for the Feb. 16 town hall, and noon, Feb. 17 for the Feb. 21 town hall.

WHAT: Lovell FHCC Veteran Tele-town Hall

WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Feb. 16

WHAT: Lovell FHCC TRICARE Tele-town Hall

WHEN: 5 to 6 p.m., Feb. 21

HOW: Email your phone number to fhcc.feedback@va.gov. Specify the town hall you are interested in.