April 25, 2023

North Chicago , IL — Lovell Federal Health Care Center to sponsor in-person job fair April 29. Positions include nurses, medical support assistants, housekeeping aides, sterile processing service technicians, social workers, pharmacy techs, supply techs, and more.

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. – Lovell Federal Health Care Center will hold its next in-person job fair April 29.

The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Bourke Hall, Bldg. 4, at the Lovell FHCC’s main hospital, 3001 Green Bay Road, North Chicago, Ill.

The job fair is open to all. Those who have served in the military may be eligible for Veteran Preference. For more information on what that means, go to Benefits.gov or https://tinyurl.com/2p8enr4n.

FHCC staff will help job candidates apply for the federal positions online on USAJobs https://www.usajobs.gov/. Eligible candidates will have the opportunity to interview at the job fair for some jobs.

WHAT: Lovell FHCC Job Fair

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 29

WHERE: Bourke Hall, Bldg. 4, Lovell FHCC, 3001 Green Bay Road, North Chicago, Ill. Enter using the Lewis Street gate off Buckley Road/Route 137. Parking will be available in Parking Lot T. Follow event signs to venue.

HOW: Masks are mandatory. No outside food or beverages are allowed. Job seekers should bring resumes, two forms of identification, and contact information for three references. They should be prepared to be interviewed at the job fair. Social distancing will be enforced in Bourke Hall. For more information, contact Nicole Gordon at nicole.gordon4@va.gov.

About the Lovell FHCC: Lovell FHCC is the nation’s only integrated medical facility between the VA and the Department of Defense. It serves active duty military personnel, their families, military retirees and other veterans. Lovell FHCC, which is located in North Chicago, operates four Naval Station Great Lakes clinics and three community based outpatient clinics in McHenry and Evanston, Ill. and Kenosha, Wis.