August 9, 2022

North Chicago , IL — Facility Management and Nutrition and Food Service open positions include cooks, engineers, laborers, painters, carpenters and more

Lovell Federal Health Care Center will hold its next in-person job fair August 20.



The job fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Bourke Hall, Bldg. 4, at the Lovell FHCC’s main hospital, 3001 Green Bay Road, North Chicago, Ill.



The job fair is open to all. Those who have served in the military may be eligible for Veteran Preference. For more information on what that means, go to Benefits.gov or https://tinyurl.com/2p8enr4n.



FHCC staff will help job candidates apply for the federal positions online on USAJobs https://www.usajobs.gov/. Eligible candidates will have the opportunity to interview at the job fair.



WHAT: Lovell FHCC Job Fair for Facility Support and Nutrition and Food Service



WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20



WHERE: Bourke Hall, Bldg. 4, Lovell FHCC, 3001 Green Bay Road, North Chicago, Ill. Enter using the Lewis Street gate off Buckley Road/Route 137. Parking will be available in Parking Lot T. Follow event signs to venue.



HOW: Masks are mandatory. No outside food or beverages are allowed. Job seekers should bring resumes and contact information for three references. They should be prepared to be interviewed at the job fair. Social distancing will be enforced in Bourke Hall. For more information, call Derrik Heinzen, derrik.heinzen@va.gov, or 224-610-3505.



About the Lovell FHCC: Lovell FHCC is the nation’s only integrated medical facility between the VA and the Department of Defense. It serves active duty military personnel, their families, military retirees and other veterans. Lovell FHCC, which is located in North Chicago, operates four Naval Station Great Lakes clinics and three community based outpatient clinics in McHenry and Evanston, Ill. and Kenosha, Wis.