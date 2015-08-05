PRESS RELEASE

August 1, 2023

North Chicago , IL — The Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center’s next Community Tele-Town Hall will be at 5 p.m., Aug. 15.

Although this tele-town hall will focus on women patients, all are invited to participate.

The town hall is an opportunity to get facility updates and information about the Women’s Health Clinic and services for women Veterans and military members. Participants also may ask Director Dr. Robert Buckley and Deputy Director/Commanding Officer Capt. Chad McKenzie questions.

The tele-town hall is done in a format like a radio talk show. Participants share their questions with screener before being placed in the queue to potentially ask their questions “live.” Participants who aren’t called on and/or can’t listen to all the call may leave voice mails, which are answered as soon as possible.

Current FHCC women patients will receive an automated call the day before, and immediately before the start of the tele-town hall, inviting them to participate. Others who want to ensure they can participate should send their mobile phone numbers to FHCC.Feedback@va.gov by 5 p.m., Aug. 11.

About the Lovell FHCC: Lovell FHCC is the nation’s only fully integrated Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs medical facility. It serves veterans, active duty military members, and their families, at its main hospital in North Chicago, IL. Lovell FHCC has outpatient clinics for Veterans in McHenry and Evanston, Ill. and Kenosha, Wis., and operates four Naval Station Great Lakes clinics for U.S. Navy recruits and students, and other military members and their families in the Great Lakes area.