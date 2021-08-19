Lovell FHCC seeking entries for art and music categories in 2021 Veterans Creative Arts Festival

PRESS RELEASE

North Chicago , IL — The Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center (FHCC) is seeking submissions for its 2021 annual Veterans Creative Arts Festival, which highlights the artwork, creative writing, and musical talents of area veterans.

Veterans enrolled for care at any of Lovell FHCC’s clinics or at the main hospital may enter in art, music, dance and writing categories. Art categories are painting; sculpture; drawing; photography; wood, leather and model kits, and pottery. Performance categories include dance (including wheelchair dance), drama (including comedy), solo and group vocal and instrumental acts, vocal original compositions, and special recognition. Veterans also may submit creative writing to include essays, poetry, and short stories.



Because of the ongoing pandemic, entries will be accepted electronically for art and creative writing, and there will be no public art show. Instead, the art and writing entries can be viewed on the Lovell FHCC Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/lovellfhcc after Sept. 3. Additionally, there will not be a public live stage show this year. Veterans who enter in the dance, vocal and drama categories will come to Lovell FHCC in September (date to be determined) to perform on an outdoor stage and be videoed. The performances of top finishers will be posted on the Lovell FHCC Facebook page as well.



Art and writing entries should be submitted to CAF Co-coordinator Tricia Stewart, tricia.stewart@va.gov, who can be contacted at 224-610-3617 for more information. Performers should contact CAF Co-coordinator Elizabeth Lacombe, Elizabeth.lacombe@va.gov, 224-610-5886, to schedule their videotaping sessions.



The CAF gives veterans a chance to participate in creative self-expression in art and performance and gain recognition. Local artists, musicians and writers will judge the creative entries and determine places. Top finishers in Lovell FHCC’s event may be eligible to advance to the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.



About the Lovell FHCC: The Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center is the nation’s only fully integrated medical facility between the VA and the Dept. of Defense, serving active duty military personnel, their families, and veterans. Lovell FHCC, located in North Chicago, operates four Great Lakes Naval Station clinics and three community-based outpatient clinics in McHenry and Evanston, Ill. and Kenosha, Wis.