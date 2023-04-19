Lovell FHCC to Hold Drug Take Back Day April 22

PRESS RELEASE

April 19, 2023

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. – Area residents, including non-Veterans, can dispose of expired or unused prescription medications at Lovell FHCC’s North Chicago hospital April 22. The Lovell FHCC outpatient pharmacy will have their Medsafe Disposal Drop-Box available from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on the first floor of building 133EF. All drop-offs will be anonymous.

This event is part of VA Take Back Day and will take place at VA facilities across the country. VA is aligning with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to welcome non-Veterans to its health facilities to safely dispose of medications.

Non-Veterans who can’t participate in VA Take Back Days can use DEA Public Disposal Locations Search Tool to find year-round collection sites. Lovell FHCC enrolled patients can dispose of medications at any time using the facility’s year-round secured drop-box.

WHAT: Lovell FHCC Drug Take Back Day

WHEN: Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

WHERE: 3001 Green Bay Road North Chicago, IL 60064

Main outpatient Pharmacy, 1st floor Building 133EF

Enter in Green Bay Road gate and park in Northwest Patient Parking Garage

Acceptable disposal items include controlled substance prescriptions, including narcotics, non-controlled prescriptions, and over the counter (non-prescription) drugs. Unacceptable disposal items include federally illegal drugs, including marijuana, needles, or needle containers, broken or other sharp objects, inhalers, aerosol cans, liquid nutritional items, medical supplies, hazardous or flammable substances, and unlawfully possessed medications. Medications disposed of cannot be returned to you and will not be replaced.

About the Lovell FHCC: Lovell FHCC is the nation’s only fully integrated Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs medical facility. It serves veterans, active-duty military members, and their families, at its main hospital in North Chicago, IL. Lovell FHCC has outpatient clinics for veterans in McHenry and Evanston, Ill. and Kenosha, Wis., and operates four Naval Station Great Lakes clinics.