Lovell FHCC to hold virtual Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 9

PRESS RELEASE

November 5, 2021

North Chicago , IL — In Honor of Veterans Day, the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center will host a special program at 1 p.m., Nov. 9.

It will include remarks from the facility’s namesake, retired Navy Capt. James A. Lovell, former Gemini and Apollo astronaut. The ceremony will be livestreamed, via Facebook Live, at www.facebook.com/lovellfhcc.



In addition to remarks from Capt. Lovell, Lovell FHCC Director Dr. Robert Buckley and Deputy Director/Commanding Officer Capt. Thomas Nelson will speak, and art and music from Lovell FHCC veteran patients will be featured.



WHAT: Lovell FHCC Veterans Day virtual ceremony with Apollo Astronaut Capt. James A. Lovell



WHEN: 1-2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 9



HOW: Stream the ceremony live, at the time of event, or watch the recorded version afterwards by linking to the Lovell FHCC Facebook page: www.facebook.com/lovellfhcc. Because of pandemic protocols, members of the media interested in attending in person must call 224-610-3132 or 224-610-1120.



About the Lovell FHCC: Lovell FHCC is the nation’s only fully integrated Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs medical facility. It serves veterans, active duty military members, and their families, at its main hospital in North Chicago, IL. Lovell FHCC also operates outpatient clinics for veterans in McHenry and Evanston, Ill. and Kenosha, Wis. and four Naval Station Great Lakes clinics.