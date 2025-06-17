You are viewing this page as a VA beneficiary.
News releases
News releases for Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center.
November 5, 2021
In Honor of Veterans Day, the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center will host a special program at 1 p.m., Nov. 9.
August 19, 2021
The Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center (FHCC) is seeking submissions for its 2021 annual Veterans Creative Arts Festival, which highlights the artwork, creative writing, and musical talents of area veterans.
August 6, 2021
The Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center’s next Community Tele-Town Hall will be at 1 p.m., August 12. Although this town hall will be targeted at patients of Lovell FHCC’s Kenosha Community Based Outpatient Clinic, all are invited to participate.