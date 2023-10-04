Public invited to Lovell FHCC 2023 Veterans Creative Arts Festival Oct. 12

PRESS RELEASE

October 4, 2023

North Chicago , IL — The Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center, with the College of Lake County, will hold a live stage show Oct. 12 featuring musicians, singers and dancers entered in Lovell FHCC’s annual Veterans Creative Arts Festival.

The free performance is open to all and will start at 1 p.m., Oct. 12, in the A Wing Auditorium, lower level, at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Ill.

The artwork and creative writing entered in the Lovell FHCC 2023 Veterans Creative Arts Festival also will be on display outside the auditorium. The CAF highlights the musical and artistic talents of area Veterans who are enrolled for care at Lovell FHCC.

The CAF gives Veterans a chance to participate in creative self-expression in art and performance and gain recognition. For many Veterans battling PTSD, traumatic brain injuries and other mental and physical conditions caused by their military service, the creative and expressive arts serve as therapy. Local artists, musicians and writers will judge the entries and determine places. Top finishers in Lovell FHCC’s event may be eligible to advance to the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.

Questions should be directed to CAF Coordinator Elizabeth LaCombe, elizabeth.lacombe@va.gov, 224-336-0021.