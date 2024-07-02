Veteran artists, performers and writers invited to enter annual Lovell Federal Health Care Center Veterans Creative Arts Festival

PRESS RELEASE

July 2, 2024

North Chicago , IL — The Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center (FHCC) is seeking submissions for its 2024 Veterans Creative Arts Festival, which highlights the artwork, creative writing, and musical talents of area veterans.

Veterans enrolled for care at any of Lovell FHCC’s clinics or at the main hospital may enter in art, music, dance and writing categories. Art categories are painting; sculpture; drawing; photography; wood, leather and model kits, and pottery. Performance categories include dance (including wheelchair dance), drama (including comedy), solo and group vocal and instrumental acts, vocal original compositions, and special recognition. Veterans also may submit creative writing to include essays, poetry, and short stories.

Registration week for all categories is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, July 22-26, in Bldg. 131, Room 101 (Activity Room), on Lovell FHCC’s North Chicago campus. Artists and creative writers also will drop off their submissions during this time. The art show will be held Aug. 5-7 at Lovell FHCC in North Chicago. A live stage show for performance categories will also be scheduled the same week.

Questions should be directed to CAF coordinators Art Therapist Tricia Stewart, tricia.stewart@va.gov, 224-235-2280, and Music Therapist Elizabeth LaCombe, Elizabeth.lacombe@va.gov, 224-336-0021.

The CAF gives veterans a chance to participate in creative self-expression in art and performance and gain recognition. Local artists, musicians and writers will judge the creative entries and determine places. Top finishers in Lovell FHCC’s event may be eligible to advance to the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.