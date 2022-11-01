Operating status
Lovell Federal health care - VA
facility operating statuses and emergency information.
Facility operating statuses
-
Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
-
Normal services and hours
- Everyone must wear a mask.
- Your care partner is welcome (no other visitors).
- Please self-screen. If you've had any COVID-19 symptoms in the past 48 hours, call first unless you need care now.
Check COVID-19 symptoms on the CDC website
Check on Mondays for each facility’s latest guidelines.
-
Evanston VA Clinic
-
Normal services and hours
- Everyone must wear a mask.
- Your care partner is welcome (no other visitors).
- Please self-screen. If you've had any COVID-19 symptoms in the past 48 hours, call first unless you need care now.
Check COVID-19 symptoms on the CDC website
Check on Mondays for each facility’s latest guidelines.
-
Kenosha VA Clinic
-
Normal services and hours
- Everyone must wear a mask.
- Your care partner is welcome (no other visitors).
- Please self-screen. If you've had any COVID-19 symptoms in the past 48 hours, call first unless you need care now.
Check COVID-19 symptoms on the CDC website
Check on Mondays for each facility’s latest guidelines.
-
McHenry VA Clinic
-
Normal services and hours
- Everyone must wear a mask.
- Your care partner is welcome (no other visitors).
- Please self-screen. If you've had any COVID-19 symptoms in the past 48 hours, call first unless you need care now.
Check COVID-19 symptoms on the CDC website
Check on Mondays for each facility’s latest guidelines.