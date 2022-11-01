Skip to Content
Operating status

Lovell Federal health care - VA facility operating statuses and emergency information.

Facility operating statuses

Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
Normal services and hours
  • Everyone must wear a mask.
  • Your care partner is welcome (no other visitors).
  • Please self-screen. If you've had any COVID-19 symptoms in the past 48 hours, call first unless you need care now.
    Check COVID-19 symptoms on the CDC website

Check on Mondays for each facility’s latest guidelines.
Evanston VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Kenosha VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
McHenry VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255 (Press 1)

24 hour Nurse: 800-935-8387

Change Your Appointment: 800-935-8387

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient Locator: 800-935-8387

Pharmacy Refill: 800-935-8387

Staff Locator: 800-935-8387

Telephone Care: 800-935-8387