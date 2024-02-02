Addiction and substance use care
We offer three levels of addiction treatment: residential, outpatient, and aftercare – based on clinical and psychosocial needs of patients with substance use disorders.
Residential program
Our five week substance use disorder (SUD) programming includes:
- Group therapy
- Psychiatry
- Counseling
Intensive outpatient program (IOP)
Our five week SUD programming includes:
- Group therapy
- Case management services
Modes of treatment include in-person, virtual or hybrid options to meet your therapeutic needs.
Aftercare
This is our 13 week SUD maintenance programming after completing the five week residential SUD treatment. Modes of treatment include in-person, virtual or hybrid options to meet the patient's needs. It can include group therapy and access to other services offered in residential setting.