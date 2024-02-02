Addiction and substance use care

Residential program

Our five week substance use disorder (SUD) programming includes:

Group therapy

Psychiatry

Counseling

Intensive outpatient program (IOP)

Case management services

Modes of treatment include in-person, virtual or hybrid options to meet your therapeutic needs.

Aftercare

This is our 13 week SUD maintenance programming after completing the five week residential SUD treatment. Modes of treatment include in-person, virtual or hybrid options to meet the patient's needs. It can include group therapy and access to other services offered in residential setting.