Addiction and substance use care

We offer three levels of addiction treatment: residential, outpatient, and aftercare – based on clinical and psychosocial needs of patients with substance use disorders.

Residential program

Our five week substance use disorder (SUD) programming includes:

  • Group therapy
  • Psychiatry
  • Counseling

Intensive outpatient program (IOP)

Our five week SUD programming includes:

  • Group therapy
  • Case management services

Modes of treatment include in-person, virtual or hybrid options to meet your therapeutic needs.

Aftercare

This is our 13 week SUD maintenance programming after completing the five week residential SUD treatment. Modes of treatment include in-person, virtual or hybrid options to meet the patient's needs. It can include group therapy and access to other services offered in residential setting.

