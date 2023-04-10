Gynecology clinic
The Gynecology Clinic consists of three Gynecologists and one Women's Health Nurse Practitioner. A referral is required to be seen in the Gynecology Clinic, except for routine well woman care. The Gynecology Clinic serves veterans, active duty servicemembers, dependents, and retirees.
The Gynecology Clinic provides evaluation and management of the following conditions:
- Vaginal bleeding problems
- Uterine fibroids
- Uterine polyps
- Pelvic pain
- Painful menses
- Endometriosis
- Cervical polyps
- Abnormal Pap tests / Cervical dysplasia
- Postmenopausal bleeding
- Ovarian/adnexal cysts/masses
- Family planning/contraception
- Infertility workup and initial treatment
- Vulvar issues (lesions/masses/irritation)
- Menopause symptoms / hormone replacement
- Early pregnancy issues (ectopics, miscarriages, unlocated pregnancies)
We are a surgical subspecialty and perform the following procedures:
- Diagnostic laparoscopy
- Laparoscopic treatment of endometriosis
- Laparoscopic cystectomy, oophorectomy, salpingectomy
- Sterilization
- Laparoscopic myomectomy
- Essure removal
- Laparoscopic hysterectomy
- Laparoscopic adhesiolysis
- Hysteroscopy / D&C
- Operative hysteroscopy for polyps, fibroids, Asherman’s, septum, foreign bodies, ablation
- D&C for nonviable pregnancies
- Bartholins gland excision
- Vulvar lesions
- Labiaplasty
- LEEP / cold knife cone for cervical dysplasia (in-office or in the OR)