Integrated Wellness
Integrated wellness is a cutting-edge approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Integrated wellness centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person, before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
How to get started
Start a conversation with your health team about your needs and priorities, or learn about integrated wellness practices from other Veterans through our introduction to whole health and taking charge of my life and health courses.
FHCC staff and Veteran peers will support and guide you through the personal health inventory self-assessment and help you create your personal health plan. What matters to you will shape your plan and drive your choice of well-being programs and clinical treatments.
Blog
Find out how you can #LiveWholeHealth from home through VA’s ongoing self-care blog series. This series highlights Whole Health resources—such as video sessions for yoga or meditation—that you can follow along at home to live healthier and happier.
Connect with our integrated wellness team
Cynthia Gunnarson MSN
Whole health system manager
Lovell Federal health care
Phone: 224-610-7609
Email: cynthia.gunnarson@va.gov
Jiji Joseph CRT, LPN, HWC
Whole health coach
Lovell Federal health care
Phone: 224-610-4482
Carolyn Stewart
Whole health coach
Lovell Federal health care
Phone: 224-610-4481