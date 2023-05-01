Ophthalmology
Our providers specialize in diagnosis and treatment of complex eye problems including those that require surgery. These include anti–vascular endothelial growth factor therapy (Anti-VEGF therapy) treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration, cataract surgery, diabetic retinopathy, other retinal and corneal disease, and glaucoma.
Our providers
Ophthalmologists are MD physicians who have completed four years of medical school followed by an internship and a 3-year ophthalmology residency, training in all aspects (basic, intermediate and advanced) of eye care. Many ophthalmologists undergo additional years of training, including 1 or 2- year fellowships in glaucoma, retinal and vitreous diseases, cornea and external diseases, uveitis (inflammation), neuro-ophthalmology, orbit (eye socket) and oculoplastic surgery, or strabismus (eye muscle) surgery, which allows them to bring specialized expertise to our Veterans.
Services
- Complete eye examinations
- Ophthalmic surgical procedures
- Cryotherapy treatments
- Laser treatments
- Treatment of medical conditions of the eye
- Spectacle correction
- Visual field testing
- Ophthalmic photography
- Fluorescein angiography
- A and B Scan ultrasonography
Cornea and cataract care
The Cornea and Cataract Service focuses on the anterior segment of the eye. This subspecialty treats keratoconus, corneal scarring and Fuchs’s Endothelial Dystrophy with Full Thickness and Lamellar Corneal Transplantation. The Cornea service also treats pterygium and Ocular Surface Tumors as well as Cataract.
Retina and vitreous care
The Retina Service focuses on the posterior segment of the eye. The Retina service treats Diabetic Retinopathy, Age Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment.
Oculoplastic care
The Oculoplastic Service focuses on repairing damage to or problems with the eyelids, bones and other structures around the eyeball, and in the tear drainage system. They do medical injections around the eyes and face to improve the look and function of facial structures.
Neuro-ophthalmology care
Neuro-ophthalmology is an academically oriented subspecialty that merges the fields of neurology and ophthalmology, often dealing with complex systemic diseases that have manifestations in the visual system.
Requesting an appointment
Please contact us at 224-610-5440. We will work with you to determine how you can best access services through the Eye Clinic.