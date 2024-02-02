Skip to Content

PTSD care

We offer both residential as well as outpatient treatment levels of care.

Residential program

Our residential level of care is exclusively designed for combat trauma. Residential PTSD treatment is a 7-weeks program, based on group and individual therapy, in the context of a multidisciplinary, comprehensive team approach.

Trauma recovery program (TRP)

TRP is our outpatient post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatment program. Following evaluation, patients are provided with a range of individual and group-based treatment options specific to their symptoms and goals. The TRP clinic implements VA evidence-based trauma treatment episodes with Veteran patients. Patients can be referred for services by their primary care or existing mental health provider.

  • PTSD: National center for PTSD

    We are the world's leading research and educational center of excellence on PTSD and traumatic stress. PTSD is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening or traumatic event. If symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. The good news is that there are effective treatments.

