Residential program

Our residential level of care is exclusively designed for combat trauma. Residential PTSD treatment is a 7-weeks program, based on group and individual therapy, in the context of a multidisciplinary, comprehensive team approach.

Trauma recovery program (TRP)

TRP is our outpatient post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatment program. Following evaluation, patients are provided with a range of individual and group-based treatment options specific to their symptoms and goals. The TRP clinic implements VA evidence-based trauma treatment episodes with Veteran patients. Patients can be referred for services by their primary care or existing mental health provider.