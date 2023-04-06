Shuttle service
All times listed are departure times (the time the bus will leave that stop). Please be prompt to avoid missing the bus. These times are approximate due to circumstances we cannot control.
|Lot 11/ G
|133CA Blue Canopy Entrance
|133EF Half way into circle
|Lot 1/ T
|Heroes Harbor
|Lot 14/ N
|Bldg. 7
|Bldg. 66
|Bldgs. 9 & 11
|Bldg. 131
|Bldg. 135
|Lot 11/ G
|8:10
|133CA Blue Canopy Entrance
|8:14
|133EF Half way into circle
|8:18
|Lot 1/ T
|8:22
|Heroes Harbor
|8:24
|Lot 14/ N
|8:26
|Bldg. 7
|8:29
|Bldg. 66
|8:32
|Bldgs. 9 & 11
|8:35
|Bldg. 131
|8:38
|Bldg. 135
|8:42
|Lot 11/ G
|8:46
|133CA Blue Canopy Entrance
|8:50
|133EF Half way into circle
|8:54
|Lot 1/ T
|8:58
|Heroes Harbor
|9:00
|Lot 14/ N
|9:02
|Bldg. 7
|9:05
|Bldg. 66
|9:08
|Bldgs. 9 & 11
|9:11
|Bldg. 131
|9:14
|Bldg. 135
|9:18
|Lot 11/ G
|9:40
|133CA Blue Canopy Entrance
|9:44
|133EF Half way into circle
|9:48
|Lot 1/ T
|9:52
|Heroes Harbor
|9:54
|Lot 14/ N
|9:56
|Bldg. 7
|9:59
|Bldg. 66
|10:02
|Bldgs. 9 & 11
|10:05
|Bldg. 131
|10:08
|Bldg. 135
|10:12
|Lot 11/ G
|10:16
|133CA Blue Canopy Entrance
|10:20
|133EF Half way into circle
|10:24
|Lot 1/ T
|10:28
|Heroes Harbor
|10:30
|Lot 14/ N
|10:32
|Bldg. 7
|10:35
|Bldg. 66
|10:38
|Bldgs. 9 & 11
|10:41
|Bldg. 131
|10:44
|Bldg. 135
|10:48
|Lot 11/ G
|10:52
|133CA Blue Canopy Entrance
|10:56
|133EF Half way into circle
|11:00
|Lot 1/ T
|11:04
|Heroes Harbor
|11:06
|Lot 14/ N
|11:08
|Bldg. 7
|11:11
|Bldg. 66
|11:14
|Bldgs. 9 & 11
|11:17
|Bldg. 131
|11:20
|Bldg. 135
|11:24
|Lot 11/ G
|11:28
|133CA Blue Canopy Entrance
|11:32
|133EF Half way into circle
|11:36
|Lot 1/ T
|11:40
|Heroes Harbor
|11:42
|Lot 14/ N
|11:44
|Bldg. 7
|11:47
|Bldg. 66
|11:50
|Bldgs. 9 & 11
|11:53
|Bldg. 131
|11:56
|Bldg. 135
|12:00
|Lot 11/ G
|12:04
|133CA Blue Canopy Entrance
|12:08
|133EF Half way into circle
|12:12
|Lot 1/ T
|12:16
|Heroes Harbor
|12:18
|Lot 14/ N
|12:20
|Bldg. 7
|12:23
|Bldg. 66
|12:26
|Bldgs. 9 & 11
|12:29
|Bldg. 131
|12:33
|Bldg. 135
|12:37
|Lot 11/ G
|12:41
|133CA Blue Canopy Entrance
|12:45
|133EF Half way into circle
|12:49
|Lot 1/ T
|12:53
|Heroes Harbor
|12:53
|Lot 14/ N
|12:57
|Bldg. 7
|1:00
|Bldg. 66
|1:03
|Bldgs. 9 & 11
|1:06
|Bldg. 131
|1:09
|Bldg. 135
|1:13
|Lot 11/ G
|1:17
|133CA Blue Canopy Entrance
|1:21
|133EF Half way into circle
|1:25
|Lot 1/ T
|1:29
|Heroes Harbor
|1:31
|Lot 14/ N
|1:33
|Bldg. 7
|1:36
|Bldg. 66
|1:39
|Bldgs. 9 & 11
|1:42
|Bldg. 131
|1:45
|Bldg. 135
|1:49
|Lot 11/ G
|1:53
|133CA Blue Canopy Entrance
|1:57
|133EF Half way into circle
|2:01
|Lot 1/ T
|2:05
|Heroes Harbor
|2:07
|Lot 14/ N
|2:09
|Bldg. 7
|2:12
|Bldg. 66
|2:15
|Bldgs. 9 & 11
|2:18
|Bldg. 131
|2:21
|Bldg. 135
|2:25
|Lot 11/ G
|2:47
|133CA Blue Canopy Entrance
|2:51
|133EF Half way into circle
|2:55
|Lot 1/ T
|2:59
|Heroes Harbor
|3:01
|Lot 14/ N
|3:03
|Bldg. 7
|3:06
|Bldg. 66
|3:09
|Bldgs. 9 & 11
|3:12
|Bldg. 131
|3:15
|Bldg. 135
|3:19
|Lot 11/ G
|3:23
|133CA Blue Canopy Entrance
|3:27
|133EF Half way into circle
|3:31
|Lot 1/ T
|3:35
|Heroes Harbor
|3:37
|Lot 14/ N
|3:39
|Bldg. 7
|3:42
|Bldg. 66
|3:45
|Bldgs. 9 & 11
|3:48
|Bldg. 131
|3:51
|Bldg. 135
|3:55
|Lot 11/ G
|3:59
|133CA Blue Canopy Entrance
|4:03
|133EF Half way into circle
|4:07
|Lot 1/ T
|4:11
|Heroes Harbor
|4:13
|Lot 14/ N
|Bldg. 7
|Bldg. 66
|Bldgs. 9 & 11
|Bldg. 131
|Bldg. 135
|Train Times and Pick up time
|Stati on Side
|Destination
|Pick up 133
|Pick up 131
|Pick up Lot T
|Drop off Lot T
|Drop off 131
|Drop off 133
|Picked up on
|Train Times and Pick up time
|6:39
|Stati on Side
|West
|Destination
|Kenosha
|Pick up 133
|Pick up 131
|Pick up Lot T
|Drop off Lot T
|6:49
|Drop off 131
|6:51
|Drop off 133
|6:53
|Picked up on
|West
|Train Times and Pick up time
|6:46
|Stati on Side
|East
|Destination
|Chicago
|Pick up 133
|Pick up 131
|Pick up Lot T
|Drop off Lot T
|6:56
|Drop off 131
|6:58
|Drop off 133
|7:00
|Picked up on
|East
|Train Times and Pick up time
|7:27
|Stati on Side
|East
|Destination
|Chicago
|Pick up 133
|7:00
|Pick up 131
|7:04
|Pick up Lot T
|7:06
|Drop off Lot T
|7:35
|Drop off 131
|7:37
|Drop off 133
|7:39
|Picked up on
|East
|Train Times and Pick up time
|7:46
|Stati on Side
|West
|Destination
|Kenosha
|Pick up 133
|7:39
|Pick up 131
|7:37
|Pick up Lot T
|7:35
|Drop off Lot T
|7:56
|Drop off 131
|7:58
|Drop off 133
|8:00
|Picked up on
|West
|Train Times and Pick up time
|8:42
|Stati on Side
|West
|Destination
|Waukegan
|Pick up 133
|8:18
|Pick up 131
|8:20
|Pick up Lot T
|8:22
|Drop off Lot T
|8:52
|Drop off 131
|8:54
|Drop off 133
|8:56
|Picked up on
|West
|Train Times and Pick up time
|9:17
|Stati on Side
|East
|Destination
|Chicago
|Pick up 133
|9:00
|Pick up 131
|9:02
|Pick up Lot T
|9:04
|Drop off Lot T
|9:27
|Drop off 131
|9:29
|Drop off 133
|9:31
|Picked up on
|East
|Train Times and Pick up time
|9:43
|Stati on Side
|West
|Destination
|Waukegan
|Pick up 133
|9:31
|Pick up 131
|9:29
|Pick up Lot T
|9:27
|Drop off Lot T
|9:50
|Drop off 131
|9:52
|Drop off 133
|9:54
|Picked up on
|West
|Train Times and Pick up time
|10:17
|Stati on Side
|East
|Destination
|Chicago
|Pick up 133
|10:00
|Pick up 131
|10:02
|Pick up Lot T
|10:04
|Drop off Lot T
|10:27
|Drop off 131
|10:29
|Drop off 133
|10:31
|Picked up on
|East
|Train Times and Pick up time
|11:43
|Stati on Side
|West
|Destination
|Waukegan
|Pick up 133
|10:31
|Pick up 131
|10:29
|Pick up Lot T
|10:27
|Drop off Lot T
|11:50
|Drop off 131
|11:52
|Drop off 133
|11:54
|Picked up on
|West
|Train Times and Pick up time
|12:17
|Stati on Side
|East
|Destination
|Chicago
|Pick up 133
|12:00
|Pick up 131
|12:02
|Pick up Lot T
|12:04
|Drop off Lot T
|12:27
|Drop off 131
|12:30
|Drop off 133
|12:33
|Picked up on
|East
|Train Times and Pick up time
|1:17
|Stati on Side
|East
|Destination
|Chicago
|Pick up 133
|1:00
|Pick up 131
|1:02
|Pick up Lot T
|1:04
|Drop off Lot T
|1:27
|Drop off 131
|1:29
|Drop off 133
|1:31
|Picked up on
|East
|Train Times and Pick up time
|1:40
|Stati on Side
|West
|Destination
|Kenosha
|Pick up 133
|1:31
|Pick up 131
|1:29
|Pick up Lot T
|1:27
|Drop off Lot T
|1:50
|Drop off 131
|1:52
|Drop off 133
|1:54
|Picked up on
|West
|Train Times and Pick up time
|2:43
|Stati on Side
|West
|Destination
|Waukegan
|Pick up 133
|2:20
|Pick up 131
|2:22
|Pick up Lot T
|2:24
|Drop off Lot T
|2:50
|Drop off 131
|2:52
|Drop off 133
|5:54
|Picked up on
|West
|Train Times and Pick up time
|3:17
|Stati on Side
|East
|Destination
|Chicago
|Pick up 133
|3:00
|Pick up 131
|3:02
|Pick up Lot T
|3:04
|Drop off Lot T
|3:27
|Drop off 131
|3:29
|Drop off 133
|3:31
|Picked up on
|West
|Train Times and Pick up time
|4:17
|Stati on Side
|East
|Destination
|Chicago
|Pick up 133
|4:00
|Pick up 131
|4:02
|Pick up Lot T
|4:04
|Drop off Lot T
|4:27
|Drop off 131
|4:29
|Drop off 133
|4:31
|Picked up on
|West
|Train Times and Pick up time
|5:04
|Stati on Side
|West
|Destination
|Kenosha
|Pick up 133
|4:45
|Pick up 131
|4:47
|Pick up Lot T
|4:49
|Drop off Lot T
|Drop off for the 5:04 and 5:17 trains
|Drop off 131
|Drop off for the 5:04 and 5:17 trains
|Drop off 133
|Drop off for the 5:04 and 5:17 trains
|Picked up on
|West
|Train Times and Pick up time
|5:17
|Stati on Side
|East
|Destination
|Chicago
|Pick up 133
|4:45
|Pick up 131
|4:47
|Pick up Lot T
|4:49
|Drop off Lot T
|Drop off for the 5:04 and 5:17 trains
|Drop off 131
|Drop off for the 5:04 and 5:17 trains
|Drop off 133
|Drop off for the 5:04 and 5:17 trains
|Picked up on
|West
We will do a 5:10 p.m. pickup at he 133 loading dock going to the West side daily.
These times are approximate due to situations out of our control such as weather and traffic
We will now be picking up and dropping off at both the East and West sides of the train depending on the time of day. Please see the last column to find out which side the bus will drop off and pick up on. All times listed are departure times (the time the bus leaves the stop). Please be prompt to avoid missing the bus.