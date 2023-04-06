Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits
Shuttle service

All times listed are departure times (the time the bus will leave that stop). Please be prompt to avoid missing the bus. These times are approximate due to circumstances we cannot control.

On-station patient shuttle route schedule
Lot 11/ G 133CA Blue Canopy Entrance 133EF Half way into circle Lot 1/ T Heroes Harbor Lot 14/ N Bldg. 7 Bldg. 66 Bldgs. 9 & 11 Bldg. 131 Bldg. 135
Lot 11/ G 8:10 133CA Blue Canopy Entrance 8:14 133EF Half way into circle 8:18 Lot 1/ T 8:22 Heroes Harbor 8:24 Lot 14/ N 8:26 Bldg. 7 8:29 Bldg. 66 8:32 Bldgs. 9 & 11 8:35 Bldg. 131 8:38 Bldg. 135 8:42
Lot 11/ G 8:46 133CA Blue Canopy Entrance 8:50 133EF Half way into circle 8:54 Lot 1/ T 8:58 Heroes Harbor 9:00 Lot 14/ N 9:02 Bldg. 7 9:05 Bldg. 66 9:08 Bldgs. 9 & 11 9:11 Bldg. 131 9:14 Bldg. 135 9:18
Lot 11/ G 9:40 133CA Blue Canopy Entrance 9:44 133EF Half way into circle 9:48 Lot 1/ T 9:52 Heroes Harbor 9:54 Lot 14/ N 9:56 Bldg. 7 9:59 Bldg. 66 10:02 Bldgs. 9 & 11 10:05 Bldg. 131 10:08 Bldg. 135 10:12
Lot 11/ G 10:16 133CA Blue Canopy Entrance 10:20 133EF Half way into circle 10:24 Lot 1/ T 10:28 Heroes Harbor 10:30 Lot 14/ N 10:32 Bldg. 7 10:35 Bldg. 66 10:38 Bldgs. 9 & 11 10:41 Bldg. 131 10:44 Bldg. 135 10:48
Lot 11/ G 10:52 133CA Blue Canopy Entrance 10:56 133EF Half way into circle 11:00 Lot 1/ T 11:04 Heroes Harbor 11:06 Lot 14/ N 11:08 Bldg. 7 11:11 Bldg. 66 11:14 Bldgs. 9 & 11 11:17 Bldg. 131 11:20 Bldg. 135 11:24
Lot 11/ G 11:28 133CA Blue Canopy Entrance 11:32 133EF Half way into circle 11:36 Lot 1/ T 11:40 Heroes Harbor 11:42 Lot 14/ N 11:44 Bldg. 7 11:47 Bldg. 66 11:50 Bldgs. 9 & 11 11:53 Bldg. 131 11:56 Bldg. 135 12:00
Lot 11/ G 12:04 133CA Blue Canopy Entrance 12:08 133EF Half way into circle 12:12 Lot 1/ T 12:16 Heroes Harbor 12:18 Lot 14/ N 12:20 Bldg. 7 12:23 Bldg. 66 12:26 Bldgs. 9 & 11 12:29 Bldg. 131 12:33 Bldg. 135 12:37
Lot 11/ G 12:41 133CA Blue Canopy Entrance 12:45 133EF Half way into circle 12:49 Lot 1/ T 12:53 Heroes Harbor 12:53 Lot 14/ N 12:57 Bldg. 7 1:00 Bldg. 66 1:03 Bldgs. 9 & 11 1:06 Bldg. 131 1:09 Bldg. 135 1:13
Lot 11/ G 1:17 133CA Blue Canopy Entrance 1:21 133EF Half way into circle 1:25 Lot 1/ T 1:29 Heroes Harbor 1:31 Lot 14/ N 1:33 Bldg. 7 1:36 Bldg. 66 1:39 Bldgs. 9 & 11 1:42 Bldg. 131 1:45 Bldg. 135 1:49
Lot 11/ G 1:53 133CA Blue Canopy Entrance 1:57 133EF Half way into circle 2:01 Lot 1/ T 2:05 Heroes Harbor 2:07 Lot 14/ N 2:09 Bldg. 7 2:12 Bldg. 66 2:15 Bldgs. 9 & 11 2:18 Bldg. 131 2:21 Bldg. 135 2:25
Lot 11/ G 2:47 133CA Blue Canopy Entrance 2:51 133EF Half way into circle 2:55 Lot 1/ T 2:59 Heroes Harbor 3:01 Lot 14/ N 3:03 Bldg. 7 3:06 Bldg. 66 3:09 Bldgs. 9 & 11 3:12 Bldg. 131 3:15 Bldg. 135 3:19
Lot 11/ G 3:23 133CA Blue Canopy Entrance 3:27 133EF Half way into circle 3:31 Lot 1/ T 3:35 Heroes Harbor 3:37 Lot 14/ N 3:39 Bldg. 7 3:42 Bldg. 66 3:45 Bldgs. 9 & 11 3:48 Bldg. 131 3:51 Bldg. 135 3:55
Lot 11/ G 3:59 133CA Blue Canopy Entrance 4:03 133EF Half way into circle 4:07 Lot 1/ T 4:11 Heroes Harbor 4:13 Lot 14/ N Bldg. 7 Bldg. 66 Bldgs. 9 & 11 Bldg. 131 Bldg. 135
Train shuttle route schedule
Train Times and Pick up time Stati on Side Destination Pick up 133 Pick up 131 Pick up Lot T Drop off Lot T Drop off 131 Drop off 133 Picked up on
Train Times and Pick up time 6:39 Stati on Side West Destination Kenosha Pick up 133 Pick up 131 Pick up Lot T Drop off Lot T 6:49 Drop off 131 6:51 Drop off 133 6:53 Picked up on West
Train Times and Pick up time 6:46 Stati on Side East Destination Chicago Pick up 133 Pick up 131 Pick up Lot T Drop off Lot T 6:56 Drop off 131 6:58 Drop off 133 7:00 Picked up on East
Train Times and Pick up time 7:27 Stati on Side East Destination Chicago Pick up 133 7:00 Pick up 131 7:04 Pick up Lot T 7:06 Drop off Lot T 7:35 Drop off 131 7:37 Drop off 133 7:39 Picked up on East
Train Times and Pick up time 7:46 Stati on Side West Destination Kenosha Pick up 133 7:39 Pick up 131 7:37 Pick up Lot T 7:35 Drop off Lot T 7:56 Drop off 131 7:58 Drop off 133 8:00 Picked up on West
Train Times and Pick up time 8:42 Stati on Side West Destination Waukegan Pick up 133 8:18 Pick up 131 8:20 Pick up Lot T 8:22 Drop off Lot T 8:52 Drop off 131 8:54 Drop off 133 8:56 Picked up on West
Train Times and Pick up time 9:17 Stati on Side East Destination Chicago Pick up 133 9:00 Pick up 131 9:02 Pick up Lot T 9:04 Drop off Lot T 9:27 Drop off 131 9:29 Drop off 133 9:31 Picked up on East
Train Times and Pick up time 9:43 Stati on Side West Destination Waukegan Pick up 133 9:31 Pick up 131 9:29 Pick up Lot T 9:27 Drop off Lot T 9:50 Drop off 131 9:52 Drop off 133 9:54 Picked up on West
Train Times and Pick up time 10:17 Stati on Side East Destination Chicago Pick up 133 10:00 Pick up 131 10:02 Pick up Lot T 10:04 Drop off Lot T 10:27 Drop off 131 10:29 Drop off 133 10:31 Picked up on East
Train Times and Pick up time 11:43 Stati on Side West Destination Waukegan Pick up 133 10:31 Pick up 131 10:29 Pick up Lot T 10:27 Drop off Lot T 11:50 Drop off 131 11:52 Drop off 133 11:54 Picked up on West
Train Times and Pick up time 12:17 Stati on Side East Destination Chicago Pick up 133 12:00 Pick up 131 12:02 Pick up Lot T 12:04 Drop off Lot T 12:27 Drop off 131 12:30 Drop off 133 12:33 Picked up on East
Train Times and Pick up time 1:17 Stati on Side East Destination Chicago Pick up 133 1:00 Pick up 131 1:02 Pick up Lot T 1:04 Drop off Lot T 1:27 Drop off 131 1:29 Drop off 133 1:31 Picked up on East
Train Times and Pick up time 1:40 Stati on Side West Destination Kenosha Pick up 133 1:31 Pick up 131 1:29 Pick up Lot T 1:27 Drop off Lot T 1:50 Drop off 131 1:52 Drop off 133 1:54 Picked up on West
Train Times and Pick up time 2:43 Stati on Side West Destination Waukegan Pick up 133 2:20 Pick up 131 2:22 Pick up Lot T 2:24 Drop off Lot T 2:50 Drop off 131 2:52 Drop off 133 5:54 Picked up on West
Train Times and Pick up time 3:17 Stati on Side East Destination Chicago Pick up 133 3:00 Pick up 131 3:02 Pick up Lot T 3:04 Drop off Lot T 3:27 Drop off 131 3:29 Drop off 133 3:31 Picked up on West
Train Times and Pick up time 4:17 Stati on Side East Destination Chicago Pick up 133 4:00 Pick up 131 4:02 Pick up Lot T 4:04 Drop off Lot T 4:27 Drop off 131 4:29 Drop off 133 4:31 Picked up on West
Train Times and Pick up time 5:04 Stati on Side West Destination Kenosha Pick up 133 4:45 Pick up 131 4:47 Pick up Lot T 4:49 Drop off Lot T Drop off for the 5:04 and 5:17 trains Drop off 131 Drop off for the 5:04 and 5:17 trains Drop off 133 Drop off for the 5:04 and 5:17 trains Picked up on West
Train Times and Pick up time 5:17 Stati on Side East Destination Chicago Pick up 133 4:45 Pick up 131 4:47 Pick up Lot T 4:49 Drop off Lot T Drop off for the 5:04 and 5:17 trains Drop off 131 Drop off for the 5:04 and 5:17 trains Drop off 133 Drop off for the 5:04 and 5:17 trains Picked up on West

We will do a 5:10 p.m. pickup at he 133 loading dock going to the West side daily.

These times are approximate due to situations out of our control such as weather and traffic

We will now be picking up and dropping off at both the East and West sides of the train depending on the time of day. Please see the last column to find out which side the bus will drop off and pick up on. All times listed are departure times (the time the bus leaves the stop). Please be prompt to avoid missing the bus.

Last updated: