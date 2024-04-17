Veterans Justice Outreach program

The first step to providing VA health care services to Veterans is to identify them as Veterans.

Ask, “Have you ever served in the United States Armed Forces or military?,” because when you ask, “Are you a Veteran?,” many people think this applies only to Veterans who served in combat.

Building this question into the booking or arraignment process as soon as possible will facilitate eligibility determination for Veterans. Veterans Reentry Search Service (VRSS) can also be a resource.

The second step is to determine whether a Veteran is eligible for VA health care services. VA eligibility/admissions offices at the local VA hospital determine eligibility. VA clinical staff cannot provide determinative information on eligibility.

Available health care services may include: