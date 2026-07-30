We are a research and teaching facility. We have a strong affiliation with Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science (RFUMS), which is the home to the Chicago Medical School (CMS). Overall, we have 100 active affiliation agreements with accredited academic institutions.

CMS sponsors residency and fellowship programs in the specialties of internal medicine, psychiatry and physical medicine and rehabilitation. We are a key training site for each of these CMS training programs. The majority of providers and researchers here are faculty members at RFUMS/CMS. We host over 700 unique health care trainees annually. We train approximately 370 medical students from CMS annually.

In November 2017, RFUMS broke ground for the construction of a new research park adjacent to our North Chicago campus. The Innovation and Research Park is currently open and is a fertile environment for collaboration and creativity among academic and industry scientists, innovators and entrepreneurs. The 100,000 square foot laboratory and office space encourages interaction, the free exchange of ideas and sharing of expertise and scientific tools. Two-thirds of this space are allocated to the university's recent labs, while one-third is available to industries and startups. Each floor of the new building includes shared “collision space “to facilitate conversation and collaboration between researchers and industry.

In addition, RFUMS has an incubator space housing eight very early companies that can help accelerate innovation and research.

Currently there are several ongoing collaborative research projects between RFUMS and our facility.