Research
Research at the Lovell FHCC is conducted by FHCC investigators and helps ensure Veterans access to cutting-edge medical and health care information and technology. The Research & Development Program is an integral part of the health care center mission and plays an important role in the health care Veterans receive. There are about 75 investigators working on the approximately 45 ongoing research projects.
Hours of operation
Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Contact
Nutan Atre Vaidya M.D.
ACME, Research and Development
Lovell Federal health care
Phone: 224-610-2924
Jeffrey Young MBA
R&D Administrative Officer (AO)
Lovell Federal health care
Phone: 224-610-1311