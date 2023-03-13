Skip to Content
Research at the Lovell FHCC is conducted by FHCC investigators and helps ensure Veterans access to cutting-edge medical and health care information and technology. The Research & Development Program is an integral part of the health care center mission and plays an important role in the health care Veterans receive. There are about 75 investigators working on the approximately 45 ongoing research projects.

Hours of operation

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. 

Contact

224-610-2924

Nutan Atre Vaidya M.D.

ACME, Research and Development

Lovell Federal health care

Phone: 224-610-2924

Jeffrey Young MBA

R&D Administrative Officer (AO)

Lovell Federal health care

Phone: 224-610-1311

